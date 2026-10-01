How to watch Wales vs Norway: Free live stream for Nations League fixture

Watch Wales vs Norway for free from anywhere as Erling Haaland and Co. head to Cardiff for a mouth-watering Nations League clash, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Welsh return home and will need to pick-up points against the Norwegians after successive defeats to both Portugal and Denmark.

Norway were beaten 2-1 by the Portuguese last time out, and will know a win in Cardiff will put them in a strong position heading into the weekend.

Here are all the details you need to watch Wales vs Norway live streams online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Norway for FREE in the UK

Wales vs Norway will be broadcast for free on BBC Two in the UK, while S4C has Welsh-language coverage of the Nations League clash. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

The game will also be available to stream at no cost on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Wales vs Norway FREE on BBC iPlayer BBC iPlayer is showing Wales vs Norway live in the UK. All you need to do is sign up for a free BBC account, input your postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and confirm you have a valid TV licence to access full coverage of the game.

‼️ Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Wales vs Norway from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country for Wales vs Norway, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work - but fortunately assistance is on hand. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Wales vs Norway in the US

Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the US, with live coverage of Wales vs Norway on Fox Sports 2. The game will kick-off at 2:45pm ET.

How to watch Wales vs Norway in Australia

Australian viewers can watch Wales vs Norway on beIN SPORTS, which is available via the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service. Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST on Friday.

Watch Wales vs Norway on beIN SPORTS Wales vs Norway is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT in Australia, with prices starting at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day free trial for new users.

Wales vs Norway: Preview

When you have failed to gain a point - or even score - in your first two Nations League games, the last person you want to see lining up against you is Erling Haaland.

That is the situation Wales find themselves in, as they welcome the Manchester City superstar and his Norway team-mates to Cardiff for a fascinating Group A4 clash.

After falling to narrow defeats against Portugal and Denmark, Dragons boss Craig Bellamy must work out how to stop Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Antonio Nusa and the rest of Stale Solbakken's talented side as they look to avoid being cut adrift in the table.

Bellamy has not been helped by a raft of injuries, with key players Harry Wilson and Joe Rodon among those absent, but the Welsh crowd will do their best to roar their team on to a famous victory.

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Norway's 14-match unbeaten home run was ended by Portugal last Sunday, but on another day an entertaining contest could have swung in favour of the World Cup quarter-finalists.

Haaland was unusually profligate in front of goal, although he still bagged a second-half equaliser to take his international tally to a simply obscene 65 goals in 57 games - consolidating his position as the top goalscorer in Nations League history.

Solbakken could restore Oscar Bobb to the starting lineup after the Fulham winger dropped to the bench against Portugal, despite scoring the opening goal in last Thursday's 3-2 victory over Denmark.

The Norway manager could also have a decision to make on goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who made two horror errors that led to goals against Portugal, although one strike was ultimately ruled out for offside.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wales 1-3 Norway

The Norwegians can be vulnerable at the back which should give Wales opportunities, but they are far too strong going forward.