Quickfire Quiz 215: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz will examine every nook and cranny of your football trivia mind in just 90 seconds. Good luck!

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to name every one of the 108 teams competing in the league phase of this season's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Manchester United have generated billions of pounds over the years and spent a bunch of that money on new players. Can you name the 50 most expensive signings ever made by the Red Devils?

On the other side of a famous old football rivalry, Liverpool have started toying with the British transfer record. Their spending has followed a different pattern of late, so there's quite a difference between their top few fees and the rest. Can you name Liverpool's 50 most expensive signings?

If you're more interested in infrastructure than incomings, we've got some questions for you too. Why not take on our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds and let us know how you do?

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 View

Next, here's our biggest ever quiz. We'll take high scores on this one because 100 percent is surely off the table. Can you name every team ever to have played in the league phase, group stage or first round of the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!