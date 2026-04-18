‘Beckham was a global phenomenon, not only because of how good he was, but because he was dating a Spice Girl. It was like travelling with a Hollywood star’ Diego Forlan on sharing a dressing room with David Beckham

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The Uruguayan striker spent 18 months alongside the former England skipper at Manchester United

David Beckham celebrates his goal from the halfway line for Manchester United against Wimbledon in August 1996.
David Beckham was in his Manchester United pomp when Diego Forlan signed for the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Diego Forlan arrived at Manchester United in January 2002, he joined one of the planet’s most star-packed teams.

The Uruguayan forward was just 22 years old when he made his move to Europe, joining the Red Devils in a £6.9million move from Argentine side Independiente after Sir Alex Ferguson’s side pipped Middlesbrough to a deal.