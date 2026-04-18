‘Beckham was a global phenomenon, not only because of how good he was, but because he was dating a Spice Girl. It was like travelling with a Hollywood star’ Diego Forlan on sharing a dressing room with David Beckham
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When Diego Forlan arrived at Manchester United in January 2002, he joined one of the planet’s most star-packed teams.
The Uruguayan forward was just 22 years old when he made his move to Europe, joining the Red Devils in a £6.9million move from Argentine side Independiente after Sir Alex Ferguson’s side pipped Middlesbrough to a deal.
Among his new team-mates were the likes of David Beckham, plus the rest of the Class of 92, with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at the club in the summer of 2003.