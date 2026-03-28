‘It was a blessing to play with Suarez and Cavani for Uruguay. They helped raise the level of a generation that made history at the 2010 World Cup’ Diego Forlan recalls his role in La Celeste’s legendary attacking trident

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The former Manchester United striker was part of a potent attacking trio at the 2010 World Cup

Diego Forlan looks on while playing for Uruguay against the Netherlands in the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup
Diego Forlan was joined top goalscorer at the 2010 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

For Uruguay - a nation of just 3.5 million people - to have one world-class attacking player is an achievement.

But to have three - all plying their trade and tearing up defences at the same time - is something else entirely.

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Forlan on being part of Uruguay’s 2010 attacking trident

Luis Suarez cups his hands to his ears in celebration after scoring for Uruguay against England at the 2014 World Cup

Luis Suarez weighed in with key goals at the 2010 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

And rather than being a trio of big names that could not click together on the pitch, this attacking triumvirate had real chemistry, propelling La Celeste to the semi-finals.

More than a decade and a half on, former Manchester United forward Forlan has recalled what it was like to play in such a devastating front line - and what the secret to their success was.

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