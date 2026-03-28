‘It was a blessing to play with Suarez and Cavani for Uruguay. They helped raise the level of a generation that made history at the 2010 World Cup’ Diego Forlan recalls his role in La Celeste’s legendary attacking trident

For Uruguay - a nation of just 3.5 million people - to have one world-class attacking player is an achievement.

But to have three - all plying their trade and tearing up defences at the same time - is something else entirely.

But that was the situation that the South American side found themselves in at the 2010 World Cup, they were able to field a front line of Diego Forlan, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

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Forlan on being part of Uruguay’s 2010 attacking trident

Luis Suarez weighed in with key goals at the 2010 World Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

And rather than being a trio of big names that could not click together on the pitch, this attacking triumvirate had real chemistry, propelling La Celeste to the semi-finals.

More than a decade and a half on, former Manchester United forward Forlan has recalled what it was like to play in such a devastating front line - and what the secret to their success was.