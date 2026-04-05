‘It was hard to believe they wanted me - it took me a few weeks to realise it was serious’ Diego Forlan on earning his big Manchester United move in 2002

It’s often mentioned that at the turn of the century, part of Manchester United’s dominance was thanks to their rotation of four strikers, but in 2002 they added a fifth.

A quartet of Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was surely enough firepower for any side, right? Wrong, in that January window, the Red Devils moved to sign a promising young Uruguayan striker by the name of Diego Forlan.

He had been due to sign for Middlesbrough, before Sir Alex Ferguson’s side stole a march on the north east side and landed the then-22-year-old in a £6.9m move.

Diego Forlan reveals how he was spotted by Manchester United

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A move to a club like United is not only daunting because of the players already there, but also the stars they face in the likes of the Premier League.

It was such a dream move, Forlan could barely believe it was true.