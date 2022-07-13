David Beckham Netflix documentary announced: Everything we know about the series so far

Plans for a new David Beckham Netflix documentary have just been announced, with the England legend and Inter Miami co-owner breaking the news on Instagram.

We don't yet have a release date for the new, currently untitled series, but it will cover Beckham's life on and off the pitch - featuring interviews with key figures from his footballing journey and never-before-seen footage.

And given all that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star achieved throughout his career – from winning domestic and European honours aplenty, to producing some of the national team's most iconic moments – there should be no shortage of content for the programme.

While we haven't seen anything of the documentary yet, Netflix's previous sports documentaries include the acclaimed The Last Dance (opens in new tab) and Sunderland 'Til I Die (opens in new tab), giving us hope that this could rank among the best football documentaries when it is released.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is directing the David Beckham Netflix documentary?

The series will be directed and produced by celebrated duo Fisher Stevens and John Battsek.

Stevens scooped the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature award as a producer of 2009 documentary film The Cove.

Battsek, meanwhile, has produced the Oscar-winning One Day in September - concerning the Munich massacre at the 1972 Olympics - and BAFTA-winning Hillsborough.

How to watch the David Beckham Netflix documentary

The David Beckham Netflix documentary will be exclusive to the popular streaming service.

Subscriptions start from £6.99 per month, rising to £15.99 per month for the Premium package.

Is the David Beckham Netflix documentary Beckham's first streaming venture?

Nope! This will be Beckham's second foray into the world of streaming, following his involvement with Disney+ show Save Our Squad.

That series tracks Beckham as he returns to his native East London to mentor grassroots players on the very pitches where he began his footballing odyssey.

Is there a trailer for the David Beckham Netflix documentary?

No, but with