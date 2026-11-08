“Blackpool was cool! The football was really different, compared to what I was used to. It was more direct and very physically demanding - but I had a good time there, it was great!” Freddy Adu on his Tangerines stint

After being dubbed the ‘new Pele’ at the tender age of 14, Freddy Adu’s career would end up taking him to some unexpected places.

After becoming the youngest-ever player to appear in United States professional sports when he made his D.C. United debut in 2004, Adu had stints playing in Portugal, France, Greece, Turkey and Brazil over the next decade.

After a stint with Salvador-based Brazilian side Bahia ended, Adu’s next opportunity came at Blackpool, with the then-Championship side taking the American on trial in February 2014.

Adu on his Blackpool move

Adu went from Brazil to Blackpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while moving from the Brazilian summer to a Blackpool winter would be a culture shock to most, Adu looks back at his time with the Seasiders fondly.

“I had a good time there, it was great!” he tells FourFourTwo. “I was a free agent after Brazil, and Blackpool was cool!”

“I liked it there, I remember I really did enjoy my time there, being around those guys, but the football was really different, compared to what I was used to.”

Adu’s nomadic career to this point had seen him adapt to plenty of new surroundings, but he admits that the rough-and-tumble style of a second-tier English side was something new to him.

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“It was more direct and very physically demanding, so my style of play didn’t exactly mesh with the team,” he admits.

Blackpool would decide against offering Adu a contract, but would allow him to continue training with the club as Adu looked for his next opportunity.

After stints training in Norway and the Netherlands, he would sign with Serbian side FK Jagodina in July 2014, in a move that again didn’t work out for him.

Adu made his professional debut at just 14 years of age (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I went to Serbia and just played the one game, I was only there for about six months,” Adu continues. “At that point in my career, I just needed to try to get somewhere, get some playing time and get my love for soccer back again. It didn’t end up happening over there, I wasn’t happy there.

“They sell you this story but you get there and things are completely different, so I was just trying to bide my time and get out of there.

"Hindsight isn’t 20/20, but there are a lot of decisions I would have made differently, as far as teams go, if I had that opportunity.”