How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa for FREE: Michael Carrick bids to make it two wins a week as the Villans arrive at Old Trafford
Man Utd host Aston Villa in the biggest game of the weekend - here's how to watch the Super Sunday clash for FREE
Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa for FREE and from anywhere as this week's Super Sunday clash takes us to Old Trafford
Want to watch the game live from anywhere? FourFourTwo provides you with all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 3:30am AEDT (Mon)
- FREE Stream: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream
Manchester United host Aston Villa in a mouthwatering clash at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils came from two goals down in midweek to end their nine-match streak without a win, as Michael Carrick buys himself some more time in the dugout.
Unai Emery's Villa have been hot and cold of late, beating Manchester City, before drawing with Fulham and losing in Barcelona.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.
Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa for FREE
Live coverage in the States is on USA Network and this is available for free thanks to YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 21-day free trial for new customers.
Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the service and offer 5-day free trials.
Outside the US? Use Proton VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa from anywhere
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How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the UK
Viewers in the UK can watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, which kicks-off at 4:30pm GMT.
Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa on Sky Sports
Sky Sports plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month.
You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa in the US
Man Utd vs Aston Villa is live on USA Network in the US.
Can't access your USA Network stream? Use Proton VPN to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa on the service from anywhere in the world.
Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa on USA Network
If you don't have USA Network on cable then you will need a cord-cutter. YouTube TV (21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry USA Network.
How to watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa in Australia
Fans in Australia can stream Man Utd vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport.
Watch Man Utd vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport
Stan Sport comes in at AU$29.99/month and includes live coverage of the Premier League and Champions League.
Tickets
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Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Preview
Manchester United earned a morale-boosting victory after coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Red Devils had the impetus of youngster Shea Lacey and the goals of Matheus Cunha to thank, although the latter was sent off in the win.
Harry Maguire paired Ayden Heaven at the back again as injuries continue to plague United's backline.
Benjamin Sesko is out until the new year, so we expected Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo to lead the line.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Villa didn't recreate the same success as United as they went down 3-0 to European powerhouse Barcelona.
Lamine Yamal and a brace from former Leeds man Raphinha means Unai Emery must once again galvanise his players in the north-west.
The Villans went down 3-1 in an end-of-season contest last year at the Theatre of Dreams, and they haven't won at the home of United since 2021.
Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, Matty Cash and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all set to miss out.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Man Utd 1-2 Aston Villa
FourFourTwo thinks Villa will win this one, with Nicolas Jackson getting in on the act.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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