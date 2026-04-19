‘Diego Costa kicked out at me in the FA Cup final. I called him a nutter, but there was respect there too’ Rob Holding on getting the better of the firebrand Chelsea striker at Wembley
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When Rob Holding walked at Wembley for the 2017 FA Cup final, the Arsenal defender was just 21 years old and was tasked with taking on one of European football’s trickiest customers in Diego Costa.
Holding had arrived at Arsenal at the start of that season when he joined from Bolton Wanderers in a £2million move and quickly established himself in the Gunners’ first-team squad and earned the praise of his boss Arsene Wenger.
Coming at the end of Holding’s first season with the Gunners, the Wembley final against Chelsea presented a fresh challenge for the young centre-back.