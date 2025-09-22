Ballon d'Or 2025: Full standings

By published

The Ballon d'Or 2025 full standings have been voted for by journalists, coaches, players and fans

Ballon d&#039;Or 2025: Full standings: The Ballon d&#039;Or trophy is displayed during a press conference to present the new Ballon d&#039;Or trophy, on the outskirts of Paris, on September 19, 2019. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)
The Ballon d'Or trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings are dropping tonight, as the best in the world gather in Paris to crown another winner.

With Ousmane Dembele the favourite for the Ballon d'Or this year following a maiden European title for Paris Saint-Germain, the 28-year-old is one of very few delegates from the French giants, with PSG in action against Marseille tonight.

With plenty of other awards across the night, there is plenty to watch for.

The 60 nominations for the men's and women's BDO awards – 30 for each – were revealed last month, along with the nominees for the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, newly-named Johan Cruyff Trophy.

The Socrates Trophy and Gerd Muller Trophy are also awarded on the night.

Men's Ballon d'Or

Ousmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarter-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern M&amp;uuml;nchen at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ousmane Dembele is favourite for the gong (Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The men's Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings

  • Ousmane Dembele
  • Lamine Yamal
  • Raphinha
  • Vitinha
  • Achraf Hakimi
  • Cole Palmer
  • Kylian Mbappe
  • Nuno Mendes
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma
  1. Pedri
  2. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
  3. Harry Kane
  4. Desire Doue
  5. Viktor Gyokeres
  6. Vinicius Jr
  7. Robert Lewandowski
  8. Scott McTominay
  9. Joao Neves
  10. Lautaro Martinez
  11. Serhou Guirassy
  12. Alexis Mac Allister
  13. Jude Bellingham
  14. Fabian Ruiz
  15. Denzel Dumfries
  16. Erling Haaland
  17. Declan Rice
  18. Virgil van Dijk
  19. Florian Wirtz
  20. Erling Haaland

Women's Ballon d'Or

Aitana Bonmati fcb poses for a portrait during the FC Barcelona Portraits Session nat Estadi Johan Cruyff on September 25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain

Aitana Bonmati is favourite for the women's Ballon d'Or (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The women's Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings

  • Aitana Bonmati
  • Lucy Bronze
  • Mariona Caldentey
  • Hannah Hampton
  • Patricia Guijarro
  • Chloe Kelly
  • Ewa Pajor
  • Alexia Putellas
  • Alessia Russo
  • Leah Williamson
  1. Claudia Pina
  2. Marta
  3. Caroline Graham Hansen
  4. Barbra Banda
  5. Sandy Baltimore
  6. Cristian Girelli
  7. Temwa Chawinga
  8. Michie Dumornay
  9. Klara Buhl
  10. Pernille Harder
  11. Amanda Gutierres
  12. Esther Gonzalez
  13. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
  14. Sofia Cantore
  15. Emily Fox
  16. Lindsey Heaps
  17. Clara Mateo
  18. Frida Maanum
  19. Steph Catley
  20. Caroline Weir
Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

