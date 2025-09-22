Ballon d'Or 2025: Full standings
The Ballon d'Or 2025 full standings have been voted for by journalists, coaches, players and fans
The Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings are dropping tonight, as the best in the world gather in Paris to crown another winner.
With Ousmane Dembele the favourite for the Ballon d'Or this year following a maiden European title for Paris Saint-Germain, the 28-year-old is one of very few delegates from the French giants, with PSG in action against Marseille tonight.
With plenty of other awards across the night, there is plenty to watch for.
The 60 nominations for the men's and women's BDO awards – 30 for each – were revealed last month, along with the nominees for the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, newly-named Johan Cruyff Trophy.
The Socrates Trophy and Gerd Muller Trophy are also awarded on the night.
Men's Ballon d'Or
The men's Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings
- Ousmane Dembele
- Lamine Yamal
- Raphinha
- Vitinha
- Achraf Hakimi
- Cole Palmer
- Kylian Mbappe
- Nuno Mendes
- Mohamed Salah
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Pedri
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- Harry Kane
- Desire Doue
- Viktor Gyokeres
- Vinicius Jr
- Robert Lewandowski
- Scott McTominay
- Joao Neves
- Lautaro Martinez
- Serhou Guirassy
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Jude Bellingham
- Fabian Ruiz
- Denzel Dumfries
- Erling Haaland
- Declan Rice
- Virgil van Dijk
- Florian Wirtz
Women's Ballon d'Or
The women's Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings
- Aitana Bonmati
- Lucy Bronze
- Mariona Caldentey
- Hannah Hampton
- Patricia Guijarro
- Chloe Kelly
- Ewa Pajor
- Alexia Putellas
- Alessia Russo
- Leah Williamson
- Claudia Pina
- Marta
- Caroline Graham Hansen
- Barbra Banda
- Sandy Baltimore
- Cristian Girelli
- Temwa Chawinga
- Michie Dumornay
- Klara Buhl
- Pernille Harder
- Amanda Gutierres
- Esther Gonzalez
- Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
- Sofia Cantore
- Emily Fox
- Lindsey Heaps
- Clara Mateo
- Frida Maanum
- Steph Catley
- Caroline Weir
