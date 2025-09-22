Ballon d'Or 2025: Full standings

The Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings are dropping tonight, as the best in the world gather in Paris to crown another winner.

With Ousmane Dembele the favourite for the Ballon d'Or this year following a maiden European title for Paris Saint-Germain, the 28-year-old is one of very few delegates from the French giants, with PSG in action against Marseille tonight.

With plenty of other awards across the night, there is plenty to watch for.

The 60 nominations for the men's and women's BDO awards – 30 for each – were revealed last month, along with the nominees for the Kopa Trophy, Yashin Trophy, newly-named Johan Cruyff Trophy.

The Socrates Trophy and Gerd Muller Trophy are also awarded on the night.

Men's Ballon d'Or

Ousmane Dembele is favourite for the gong (Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The men's Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings

Ousmane Dembele

Lamine Yamal

Raphinha

Vitinha

Achraf Hakimi

Cole Palmer

Kylian Mbappe

Nuno Mendes

Mohamed Salah

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Pedri Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Harry Kane Desire Doue Viktor Gyokeres Vinicius Jr Robert Lewandowski Scott McTominay Joao Neves Lautaro Martinez Serhou Guirassy Alexis Mac Allister Jude Bellingham Fabian Ruiz Denzel Dumfries Erling Haaland Declan Rice Virgil van Dijk Florian Wirtz Erling Haaland

Women's Ballon d'Or

Aitana Bonmati is favourite for the women's Ballon d'Or (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The women's Ballon d'Or full 2025 standings

Aitana Bonmati

Lucy Bronze

Mariona Caldentey

Hannah Hampton

Patricia Guijarro

Chloe Kelly

Ewa Pajor

Alexia Putellas

Alessia Russo

Leah Williamson

Claudia Pina Marta Caroline Graham Hansen Barbra Banda Sandy Baltimore Cristian Girelli Temwa Chawinga Michie Dumornay Klara Buhl Pernille Harder Amanda Gutierres Esther Gonzalez Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Sofia Cantore Emily Fox Lindsey Heaps Clara Mateo Frida Maanum Steph Catley Caroline Weir