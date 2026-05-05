Forgotten Manchester City star agrees new long-term deal: report

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The Manchester City star has struggled for form but his club have issued a vote of confidence

Manchester City stadium, the Etihad, prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on April 26, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City have reportedly agreed a new long-term deal with one of their stars (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)