Quickfire Quiz 196: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you answer 10 tricky football trivia questions in 90 seconds? Let's find out in the latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz!

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, let's get to grips with our Big World Cup 2026 Quiz, which packs 20 questions about 104 matches and more.

Back in the club game, we want you sort these teams by the total number of league titles they've won in their histories. More recently, can you name every team in the top two divisions of women's football in England?

Spanish football more your speed? We want you to name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid. But if it's English football you want, how about naming every top-flight team in English men's football since 1945?

If you smashed your way through that, let's stick with the historical stuff. Can you name every player to have won both the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or?

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We'll stay in the realm of the golden ball for one more. Can you name every Premier League player to have picked up a Ballon d'Or nomination since 2000?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!