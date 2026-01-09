Manchester United forced to settle for third-choice transfer target due to unforgiving football food chain

Manchester United have been linked with Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson but could miss out on them both

Manchester United's issues over the past decade and more are too numerous to dig into with any brevity at all - but the lack of a reliable central midfield talisman has been one of them.

It's an age-old problem for Manchester United. Finding a long-term successor to Roy Keane before he left under a cloud back in 2005 was tricky, with the expensively-acquired Juan Sebastian Veron failing to make an impression. Michael Carrick earned plenty of respect in the deep-lying role, but was a very different kind of player. Owen Hargreaves was excellent for a brief time, but injuries curtailed his career at Old Trafford.

Cut to today, and United still don't have a definitive solution to help get that bulletproof midfielder who makes life more difficult for opposition sides.

Manchester United could run out of midfield transfer options unless they act fast

Casemiro has had significant ups and downs for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

As his spell at Napoli has proven, Scott McTominay was largely wasted in the role. Casemiro has been better this season, but still isn't exactly what they need, while Manuel Ugarte has largely flattered to deceive since arriving from PSG in summer 2024.

Consequently, United have continued to be linked with a fleet of battle-hardened midfielders who can help solve one of their biggest and longest-standing issues.

Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have both earned a place in the England squad over the past couple of years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the players Manchester United have been connected with are Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.

Both players would be extremely solid pick-ups for United. Both of them have ascended into the England team while playing for so-called 'unfashionable' clubs.

Wharton offers a bit more creativity from a box-to-box role, while Anderson's defensive and ball-carrying numbers are more striking - but both of them are exactly the kind of well-rounded and consistent central midfielders that United have not had nailed down for more than brief spells for years.

On top of that, Wharton is just 21 year old, Anderson 23. They still have their best years ahead of them. You would think it would be a no-brainer for United to make a move. The problem is they're not the only ones who might be interested.

Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of Elliot Anderson's (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports this week have linked Wharton with a move to Real Madrid, while Anderson has long been said to be on the radar of United's cross-city rivals Manchester City.

Both clubs are currently a much more attractive prospect than making the move to Old Trafford, particularly with United's future in such a state of flux - even for a club that has existed in liminal space since Ferguson's departure in 2013.

With no permanent manager expected to be appointed until the summer and no signs of climbing back to their former elite status, United have made themselves a tough sell to any new recruits in the January transfer window.

That has made it all too easy for clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City to continue to eat United's lunch in the transfer market.

Carlos Baleba is said be of interest to Manchester United, but only at a massive price (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is still some hope for United, who have been said to be keen on Brighton dynamo Carlos Baleba for some time now.

But the indications are that United's enquiries about the Cameroon international have been effectively rebuffed by Brighton, who are said to have slapped a nine-figure transfer fee on Baleba if United want to do business this month.

That makes a summer move feel more likely - but United need to be mindful that by then, Baleba may well have joined the list of transfer targets to have their head turned by a more enticing move.

The longer United's midfield limbo drags on, the harder it gets to find the solution they desperately need.