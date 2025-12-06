How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool – Live streams as Gunners try to close the gap in the WSL

Watch Arsenal Women vs Liverpool Women as the Gunners look to close the gap at the top of the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Arsenal vs Liverpool key information • Date: Saturday, 6 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US) • FREE Stream: WSL YouTube channel (select locations) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal

The Women’s Super League returns this weekend after international break, with the Gunners set to face Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

Renee Slegers' side sit fourth, one point away from the European spots and eight points off league-leaders Manchester City.

Gareth Taylor's Liverpool are yet to register a win this season, but come into this match following two draws - their only two points of their first eight games.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Arsenal vs Liverpool free live stream

The WSL is hosting a free live stream for Arsenal vs Liverpool on its WSL YouTube channel.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal are excluded. For a full list of countries included in the YouTube free streaming, head to the WSL website.

LIVE: Arsenal v Liverpool | Barclays WSL 25/26 - YouTube Watch On

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Liverpool. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Cyber Monday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

Is Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Liverpool will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ platform.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Arsenal vs Liverpool via the ESPN Select streaming service.

Watch the Women's Super League on ESPN ESPN Select plans start from $12.99 a month, where you can watch the WSL. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Women's Super League preview

After the international break, Arsenal take on Liverpool at Emirates Stadium to open the weekend's WSL action.

Arsenal sit fourth in the WSL after nine games, behind Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United. and they have an opportunity to climb into third place with a result against Liverpool.

November was a mixed bag for the Gunners - after a big 4-1 win against Leicester, they drew against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

In Europe, they threw away a two-goal lead in the Champions League to lose to Bayern Munich, but came back to beat Real Madrid in their last match before the international break.

Meanwhile, Liverpool only have two points from their first eight games - they have played one game less after a match was postponed following Matt Beard's tragic passing.

Those two points have come from their most recent league games, where they drew against Brighton and Chelsea.

They will be hoping to build on the momentum of their most recent result against the WSL champions, with Gareth Taylor's side desperate to pull themselves up from the bottom of the table.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool will battle hard and take a point off Arsenal at the Emirates.