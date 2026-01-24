‘I follow Arsenal every day. When Sunderland don’t have a game, I watch Arsenal. I’m proud of playing so many games for such an amazing club’ Granit Xhaka on why Arsenal maintain a special place in his heart

Granit Xhaka made his senior debut as a 17-year-old in 2010 and has gone on to make more than 600 senior appearances for five major European clubs over the past decade and a half, but one stint stands out above all others.

The midfielder was signed for Arsenal by legendary boss Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2016 and for seven seasons, the Swiss was a mainstay in the Gunners’ engine room, turning out 297 times for the club.

After a two-year spell at Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka now finds himself back in the Premier League with newly promoted Sunderland - meaning he had to face his former side for the first time earlier this season.

Xhaka opens up on facing Arsenal

Granit Xhaka arrived as new Sunderland captain in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was there for seven years, the longest time I’ve been at a club – I still have contact with many people there, and with Mikel Arteta,” Xhaka tells FourFourTwo. “I’m proud of playing so many games for such an amazing football club.

“The pressure at Arsenal is different – you can’t dip from the highest level.

Get premium Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!



Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

“I really enjoyed my life there, with everyone associated with the club. They’re family orientated and help you with anything.”

Xhaka was signed by Arsene Wenger, entrusted by Unai Emery and revived by Arteta. “All three were totally different,” he smiles. “Arsene was a gentleman. He wasn’t a guy who spoke a lot, but when he said something, it was on point.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“He commanded a lot of respect given his history, his 22-year service for Arsenal, and it was painful for me when he left.

“Maybe the club just needed a new philosophy, and Unai came in. We were in the Europa League in that first year and had success in that competition [finishing runners-up].

“Then when Mikel arrived, he was unbelievable. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves in my opinion, not even today. Of course, people want Arsenal to win something now, but from where he took the club, they’re one of the best in Europe.”

Xhaka returned to the Premier League with Sunderland this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xhaka may have left north London two-and-a-half years ago, but still retains his affection for the club. “It’s vital for me to keep that contact and that respect,” he explains. “That’s what happened when I left Arsenal – it was on very good terms, they understood I needed a new challenge after seven years. Even if myself and Sunderland had to part ways tomorrow, I would make sure it was done in the most respectful way possible.

“I follow Arsenal every day. When we don’t have a game, I watch Arsenal. They still have many of the players that I shared a dressing room with. I follow all my ex-clubs, whether that’s Arsenal, Basel, Monchengladbach or Leverkusen. But Arsenal is more special because of how many years I was there.”