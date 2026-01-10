‘Being called the voice of football is weird – it’s been my voice my whole life. My dad had a better voice’ Martin Tyler opens up on his iconic status

Martin Tyler's voice is one of the most recognisable in world football

Since the 1970s, Martin Tyler’s voice has soundtracked some of football’s biggest moments, from era-defining World Cup triumphs to title-winning goals and everything in between.

As Sky Sports’ lead commentator during the Premier League’s rise to becoming the biggest league in the world, Tyler’s tones simply became part of the furniture for football fans and saw him labelled as ‘the voice of football’.

But that’s not a label that sits easily with the legendary commentator.

Tyler fell for football at a young age (Image credit: PA)

“It’s weird because it’s been my voice all my life, so I don’t really see it like that,” Tyler tells FourFourTwo when asked how it feels to have been given such a moniker.

“My dad, Alan, had a better voice. He was a shopkeeper and spoke beautifully with natural resonance. I had no training in terms of commentary – a passion for football is what it’s been all about.

Tyler is known as the voice of football (Image credit: Mike Egerton/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for Tyler to get bitten by the football bug.

“I fell in love with the game very early,” he continues. “When I was eight I went to watch Woking, my team, for the first time. Football became an obsession. All I’ve ever done is tried my best and the love for football takes you through the difficult times.

“The goal in my commentary has always been to be the best version of myself. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You study the teams, players and hopefully your instincts are tuned in on the day.

“You try to reach a level of perfection in a job that, by its sheer spontaneity, can’t be perfect. Driving home, I’ll invariably think, ‘Why did I say that?’ or ‘Why didn’t I say this?’ Just like the players, you give it your best and hope to stay in the side.”

Tyler turned 80 back in September and celebrated fittingly.

Tyler turned 80 last year (Image credit: PA)

“I’ve commented on my birthday a few times before and for my 80th I covered the Premier League meeting between Brentford and Chelsea the day before it,” he says. “Because it was an 8pm kick off on the 13th, I thought it would probably be the next day by the time I left the ground.

“I raised a glass when I got home, but it was a soft drink! I’ve never liked the taste of alcohol – a blessing, or maybe a curse. Reflecting on my career in the game, my family has sacrificed a lot.

“I was always the dad who was there in the week but never on weekends. I’m so grateful that they’ve given me their continued love throughout.”