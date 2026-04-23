Is Joao Pedro injured this weekend? Injury latest on Chelsea man ahead of Leeds United semi-final

Joao Pedro in training for Chelsea prior to his recent injury

Chelsea's season has fallen apart over the past few weeks, in case you hadn't noticed.

Manager Liam Rosenior has been given the boot after seven straight defeats across the Premier League and Champions League.

That has left Chelsea eighth in the table having played a game more than the pack fo sides beneath them, raising the prospect of missing out not just on the top five, but on European qualification altogether.

Chelsea set to assess Joao Pedro fitness again ahead of FA Cup semi-final