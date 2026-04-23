Is Joao Pedro injured this weekend? Injury latest on Chelsea man ahead of Leeds United semi-final
Joao Pedro has missed Chelsea's past two games with a thigh injury
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Chelsea's season has fallen apart over the past few weeks, in case you hadn't noticed.
Manager Liam Rosenior has been given the boot after seven straight defeats across the Premier League and Champions League.
That has left Chelsea eighth in the table having played a game more than the pack fo sides beneath them, raising the prospect of missing out not just on the top five, but on European qualification altogether.