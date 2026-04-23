Is Joao Pedro injured this weekend? Injury latest on Chelsea man ahead of Leeds United semi-final

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Joao Pedro has missed Chelsea's past two games with a thigh injury

Joao Pedro in training for Chelsea
Joao Pedro in training for Chelsea prior to his recent injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's season has fallen apart over the past few weeks, in case you hadn't noticed.

Manager Liam Rosenior has been given the boot after seven straight defeats across the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea set to assess Joao Pedro fitness again ahead of FA Cup semi-final