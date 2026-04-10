The Premier League could have 11 teams in Europe next season
English clubs have plenty of European spots to play for
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Premier League teams have not necessarily fared as well as many expected in Europe so far this season.
Arsenal appear to be England’s sole hope in the Champions League, unless Liverpool produce a remarkable comeback in the second leg of their quarter-final with champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest look like genuine contenders in the Europa League, and Crystal Palace could win European silverware for the first time in the Conference League.
How many Premier League teams can qualify for European competition?
But Manchester City disappointed in their Champions League exit to