The Premier League could have 11 teams in Europe next season

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English clubs have plenty of European spots to play for

Arsenal&#039;s English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka (C) celebrates
Arsenal will both be in next season's Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League teams have not necessarily fared as well as many expected in Europe so far this season.

Arsenal appear to be England’s sole hope in the Champions League, unless Liverpool produce a remarkable comeback in the second leg of their quarter-final with champions Paris Saint-Germain.

How many Premier League teams can qualify for European competition?

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is working with a tight budget this summer amid the Premier League&#039;s stringent PSR rules

Aston Villa winning the Europa League could open the door to the Champions League for another team (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Manchester City disappointed in their Champions League exit to