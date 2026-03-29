‘It took all of 43 years for me to get my 1966 World Cup medal. To finally be recognised as part of the squad was special’ Liverpool icon Ian Callaghan on his World Cup wait
The Reds legend made one appearance during England’s triumphant 1966 World Cup run
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No matter where they hail from, a World Cup win is the pinnacle of any footballer’s career.
Winners will go down in national folklore and their names will be etched into the annals of football history.
But for former Liverpool stalwart Ian Callaghan, official recognition in the form of a winners’ medal did not arrive for more than 40 years after that famous afternoon at Wembley Stadium.Article continues below
Callaghan on the 1966 World Cup and his wait for a medal
"It was unbelievable – to be in a squad that won the World Cup and with so many absolutely fantastic players was a joy,” Callaghan tells FourFourTwo when asked to recall his 1966 experience.
“I’d played against a lot of the other players in the World Cup squad week in, week out previously, so getting to know them was amazing. We all used to hold reunions every year afterwards and became massive friends too.
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