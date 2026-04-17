Liverpool sacking Arne Slot would be wrong, says Manchester United legend

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Liverpool would be wrong to get rid of Arne Slot.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes sacking Arne Slot after he won the Premier League title in his first season as manager would be a mistake.

Liverpool have suffered a torrid 2025-26 season across all competitions, with an astonishing 18 defeats since the campaign’s beginning.

Last season, Anfield saw the arrival of the 2024-25 Premier League title, as Arne Slot managed Liverpool to a points total of 84 - a stark contrast from this year's now confirmed trophyless ending.

‘You can’t be sacking the manager’ Roy Keane