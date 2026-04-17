Liverpool sacking Arne Slot would be wrong, says Manchester United legend

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Roy Keane is firm in the belief that sacking Arne Slot would be a mistake from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looking somber.
Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Liverpool would be wrong to get rid of Arne Slot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes sacking Arne Slot after he won the Premier League title in his first season as manager would be a mistake.

Liverpool have suffered a torrid 2025-26 season across all competitions, with an astonishing 18 defeats since the campaign’s beginning.

‘You can’t be sacking the manager’ Roy Keane