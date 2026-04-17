Liverpool sacking Arne Slot would be wrong, says Manchester United legend
Roy Keane is firm in the belief that sacking Arne Slot would be a mistake from Liverpool
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes sacking Arne Slot after he won the Premier League title in his first season as manager would be a mistake.
Liverpool have suffered a torrid 2025-26 season across all competitions, with an astonishing 18 defeats since the campaign’s beginning.
Last season, Anfield saw the arrival of the 2024-25 Premier League title, as Arne Slot managed Liverpool to a points total of 84 - a stark contrast from this year's now confirmed trophyless ending.