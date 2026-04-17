Mohamed Salah's final Liverpool games just took on added importance: here's why

Opinion
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Liverpool will need their Egyptian King to carry them one last time after Hugo Ekitike's Achilles tendon rupture

Mohamed Salah celebrates after his goal in the Champions League quarter-final clash against City at the Etihad in 2018.
Mohamed Salah's final six Liverpool games will require him to stoke the fire inside one last time.

Following the Reds' exits from the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League title race, if they were ever even in one, Mohamed Salah's final games for Liverpool are now pre-determined.

Liverpool will play six Premier League games before waving goodbye to Mohamed Salah, the man most responsible for their revival on the English, European and world footballing stages.