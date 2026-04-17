Mohamed Salah's final Liverpool games just took on added importance: here's why

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Following the Reds' exits from the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League title race, if they were ever even in one, Mohamed Salah's final games for Liverpool are now pre-determined.
Liverpool will play six Premier League games before waving goodbye to Mohamed Salah, the man most responsible for their revival on the English, European and world footballing stages.
His legacy was crowned last year with the greatest ever individual 'carryjob' to a Premier League title - becoming the first player in English first division history to win the Golden Boot, Playmaker Award, PFA Players' Player of the Year, Football Writers Association Player of the Year and the Premier League trophy in the same season.