Mo Salah Anfield exit kickstarts biggest issue Liverpool have faced for almost a decade

Less than a year later, Liverpool, inspired by Salah’s 29 league goals and 18 assists, clinched the title with four games remaining.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah had promised.

He delivered emphatically with arguably his greatest season in red - which takes some doing given he had scored 44 goals in all competitions in his first season.

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Liverpool need leaders but are going to find themselves in short supply

Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Salah inspired Liverpool in a way that only true greats do.

Not just with his on-pitch quality but also his commitment, dedication and leadership away from the pitch, in his own time and around the training ground. Not just keeping standards, but setting them and driving them. Raising the bar of others, inspiring younger players, and driving the team forward.

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“Your mentality is second to none and a lot of people could take note,” Andy Robertson penned in his tribute to his teammate of the last nine seasons.

“You have pushed yourself every single day and always demanded more from yourself and others.”

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You can’t help but read Robertson’s words and ponder if they were quite pointed; 'a lot of people could take note.'

It could be because many feel that Salah is still, for all his goals, assists, awards, trophies and records broken, actually underappreciated, especially outside of Liverpool corridors.

But could Robertson also be pointing at others who don’t show the same mentality and commitment?