Neymar accused of assaulting teenage son of former Manchester City star: report
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By James Roberts published
Brazil icon Neymar clashed with the teenager during a Santos training session
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Neymar made a fairy-tale return to boyhood club Santos last year, in a bid to regain form ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, who remains the most expensive player in football history following his £200m move from the Catalan giants to the French champions in 2017, received a hero's welcome when he came back to the club he had left 12 years earlier.
But little more than a month before the World Cup in North America, Brazil icon Neymar has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons following an incident during a Santos training session.