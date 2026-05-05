Neymar accused of assaulting teenage son of former Manchester City star: report

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Brazil icon Neymar clashed with the teenager during a Santos training session

Santos forward Neymar could be on his way back to Europe
Brazil legend Neymar is back at boyhood club Santos (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar made a fairy-tale return to boyhood club Santos last year, in a bid to regain form ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, who remains the most expensive player in football history following his £200m move from the Catalan giants to the French champions in 2017, received a hero's welcome when he came back to the club he had left 12 years earlier.