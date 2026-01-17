‘Ronaldo will reach 1,000 goals easily, I have no doubt. It’s a milestone that matters to him – something he’s had in mind for years’ Nani on Cristiano Ronaldo’s ultimate goalscoring quest
One of the stories of this summer’s World Cup will undoubtedly be how Cristiano Ronaldo performs in his 12th major international tournament.
The Portuguese icon will turn 41 next month and heads stateside as the game’s all-time leading international goalscorer, having netted 143 times in his 226 appearances for his country.
With that record locked up, Ronaldo’s next landmark is 1,000 career goals - a total that only a handful of legends of the game have ever achieved. The Portuguese breezed past the 950 mark in October, and according to one of Ronaldo’s former club and country team-mates, it’s only a matter of time before he hits that landmark.
Nani on Ronaldo's quest for 1,000 goals
“He’ll reach 1,000 goals easily, I have no doubt,” his former Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Nani tells FourFourTwo. “It’s a milestone that matters to him – something he’s had in mind for years.
“He wants to reach 1,000 documented goals, because other players like Pele or Romario claimed to hit those numbers, but not all of their goals were recorded. Cristiano could make a movie with all of his. He’ll get there – even if he has to go to the lowest professional league in the world to do it. But he won’t need to.”
Ronaldo netted in the semi-final and final of the Nations League last summer, as his Portugal side went on to claim the trophy for the second time in four editions. Add in five goals in their last five World Cup qualifiers and Ronaldo’s international goal tally is up to 143, comfortably ahead of Lionel Messi, who has 115 to rank second all-time, with Iran’s previous record holder Ali Daei on 108.
“Nothing surprises me,” Nani continues regarding Ronaldo’s continued goalscoring form. “Cristiano has always known exactly what he wanted – when you’re that clear about your priorities and you have the right support around you, everything becomes easier.
“That refusal to give up is what has made him one of the greatest players of all time. Even now at age 40, he still amazes people, but not me.
“I hope he maintains the same level he showed in qualifying and becomes an important player for Roberto Martinez at the World Cup – goals don’t disappear.”
Ronaldo is likely to have the option to extend his current deal for another year, assuming injuries do not come into play, which means an appearance at Euro 2028 can’t be entirely ruled out.
“I hope he does play at the Euros,” Nani continues. “That will depend on how he feels physically, whether injuries respect him, and whether he finds motivation to keep competing the way he has for more than 20 years.
“But if anybody can do something as extraordinary as playing the Euros at 43, it’s Cristiano.”
