Harry Maguire pens new deal at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has penned a one-year contract extension with Manchester United, with his current deal due to expire at the end of this season.

There is also the option to extend the deal by a further year, should Manchester United wish to do so.

The 33-year-old has described playing for United as his "ultimate honour" and a responsibility that makes him "proud every day".

Manchester United nearly sold Maguire to West Ham three years ago

Maguire was close to leaving the club three years ago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deal comes as reward for Maguire's impressive performances under interim boss Michael Carrick.

However, the former skipper might have thought his time at Old Trafford had come to an end three years ago when he came close to joining West Ham United.

Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag in 2023, the Irons agreed a deal with United to sign the defender.

But he decided to stay and fight for his place, something he has eventually regained after difficult spells under both ten Hag and his successor Ruben Amorim.

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Since Carrick's return, Maguire has started all 10 of United's matches and also featured in last month's England squad.

Since joining from Leicester City in 2019 for a world record transfer fee for a defender of £80m, he has made 266 appearances and won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

He told the Manchester United website: “Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.

Harry Maguire has won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together."

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football, added: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United.

"He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad."