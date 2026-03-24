Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Premier League wonderkid: report

Manchester United are set to battle Arsenal for the signing of an emerging Premier League wonderkid.

Both Premier League sides are said to be closely monitoring the teenager's current situation, having only just arrived in England during the January transfer window.

With a hefty release clause, his current club have been impressed with his start, with a first senior appearance now potentially on the horizon.

Article continues below

Manchester United and Arsenal among European heavyweights interest

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

With a hefty release clause of €100m (£86.5m) included in his Premier League deal, the 19-year-old is under contract until 2031 and isn't available for cheap this summer.

Having already registered two goals and one assist in his first nine games for his new side, suitors are lining up, and FourFourTwo have already detailed his move to Bournemouth from Brazil in our latest 'The Boy's A Bit Special' breakdown.

The player in question is of course Bournemouth superstar Rayan (Image credit: AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

As per reports from Brazil, the Red Devils, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG are just four teams who are already keeping close tabs on the Cherries' new winger, Rayan.

Having joined from Vasco da Gama in Brazil's top flight in January, he cost the club only £25m, and it is now through Andoni Iraola's side could be looking to quadruple their money, should his stock continue to rise.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An assist against Wolves on his Premier League debut, followed by goals against Aston Villa and Everton, means clubs are starting to take notice of the teenager's capabilities.

The report adds that all four clubs are 'monitoring' Rayan, without yet making a formal move. It would be hard to see how the clubs in question pull the trigger in the summer, given his value, and we here at FourFourTwo think he may still need a little bit of time to develop before he makes the next step.

Bournemouth's new kid on the block has been brilliant so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I will start with Rayan. I think it's big, it's very good for him personally, definitely, and also for the club to have one in your squad, one international player for Brazil," said Bournemouth boss Iraola when asked about Rayan's first senior call-up.

“Because sometimes we have a lot of international players, but in certain countries, I don't know, England, Brazil, Spain, France: it is very expensive to be a national team player and I hope he uses his time to learn a lot because also he has Carlo Ancelotti, a top manager, very good teammates. The more things he can learn in these two weeks, the better for him and also for us as a club."