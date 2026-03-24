Manchester United to battle Arsenal for Premier League wonderkid: report
Manchester United and Arsenal have both emerged as leading candidates for the winger's signature
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Manchester United are set to battle Arsenal for the signing of an emerging Premier League wonderkid.
Both Premier League sides are said to be closely monitoring the teenager's current situation, having only just arrived in England during the January transfer window.
With a hefty release clause, his current club have been impressed with his start, with a first senior appearance now potentially on the horizon.Article continues below
Manchester United and Arsenal among European heavyweights interest
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With a hefty release clause of €100m (£86.5m) included in his Premier League deal, the 19-year-old is under contract until 2031 and isn't available for cheap this summer.
Having already registered two goals and one assist in his first nine games for his new side, suitors are lining up, and FourFourTwo have already detailed his move to Bournemouth from Brazil in our latest 'The Boy's A Bit Special' breakdown.
As per reports from Brazil, the Red Devils, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG are just four teams who are already keeping close tabs on the Cherries' new winger, Rayan.
Having joined from Vasco da Gama in Brazil's top flight in January, he cost the club only £25m, and it is now through Andoni Iraola's side could be looking to quadruple their money, should his stock continue to rise.
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An assist against Wolves on his Premier League debut, followed by goals against Aston Villa and Everton, means clubs are starting to take notice of the teenager's capabilities.
The report adds that all four clubs are 'monitoring' Rayan, without yet making a formal move. It would be hard to see how the clubs in question pull the trigger in the summer, given his value, and we here at FourFourTwo think he may still need a little bit of time to develop before he makes the next step.
“I will start with Rayan. I think it's big, it's very good for him personally, definitely, and also for the club to have one in your squad, one international player for Brazil," said Bournemouth boss Iraola when asked about Rayan's first senior call-up.
“Because sometimes we have a lot of international players, but in certain countries, I don't know, England, Brazil, Spain, France: it is very expensive to be a national team player and I hope he uses his time to learn a lot because also he has Carlo Ancelotti, a top manager, very good teammates. The more things he can learn in these two weeks, the better for him and also for us as a club."
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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