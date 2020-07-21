Porto News and Features
Name: Porto
Founded: 1893
Home ground: Estadio do Dragao
League Titles: 28
Instagram: fcporto
Porto have a rich history in Portugal, with only Benfica winning more than their 28 league titles, while they are also a main player on the European scene. Their most memorable spell was under Jose Mourinho in the mid-2000s when they won back-to-back trophies, claiming the UEFA Cup before a wonderful Champions League success. They again enjoyed more success with a Europa League win in 2011 and are regulars in the Champions League.
