'Mikel Arteta didn’t want me to leave' Arsenal star makes bold summer exit claim

Arsenal spent big across the summer window by bringing in the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze, amongst others, with Arteta thrashing out the size of his squad.

But as most will know, getting new faces in requires the need to get others out, with the 23-year-old in question leaving late in the window and previously explaining how he only learnt of his exit via social media.

The Gunners' backline has been set in stone for the most part across the last 12-18 months.

Budging duo William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes proved difficult for the now-departed defender, who admitted most of the stuff printed in the press about his exit was completely fabricated.

“I laughed at those stories because it was exactly the opposite,” said Jakub Kiwior when speaking to TVP Sport about how some had reported how Arsenal wanted to keep him.

“The club didn’t want to let me go and it took a long time for them to agree to the transfer. I was valued there; no one wanted to get rid of me. Arteta didn’t want me to leave for Portugal either, so I never felt unwanted. The decision to leave was entirely mine. I wanted to play, but with Gabriel and Saliba ahead of me, the chances were small.”

“I convinced him myself," added Kiwior as he detailed conversations with Arteta. "I went to talk to him and explained how I saw everything. He understood my ambitions and my desire to play, and he thanked me for how I behaved as both a person and a player.”

“He accepted my reasoning, spoke with the sporting director, and things moved quickly after that,” the defender added. “It was FC Porto who convinced me. At one point, they were calling every day. They fought hard and never gave up, even after several rejections from Arsenal.

“They showed how much they cared, so I decided to bet on them. I had many offers, but when I saw Jan Bednarek had joined, I told myself: if it works out, it will be great, and it really is.”

FourFourTwo notes that Kiwior was right in understanding that breaking up Saliba and Gabriel's partnership was going to be tough, and at 25, playing regular first-team football remains a priority.

Given he is only on loan with Porto, there is still a chance he could have a career at the Emirates, should he impress in Portugal this season.