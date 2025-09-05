How to stream CBS Sports to watch the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, EFL and Serie A
The US broadcaster has the rights to plenty of European football this season
Fans in the United States looking to get their European soccer fix can get plenty of it through CBS Sports and its streaming platform, Paramount+.
CBS hold the exclusive English-language broadcast rights for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as rights to show some EFL (the English Championship, League One and League Two), Carabao Cup, and Italian Serie A games this season.
Most of those games are available to watch exclusively via the Paramount+ app - here's what you need to know.
How to watch European football on CBS Sports via Paramount+
Paramount+ subscriptions do not include all the CBS Sports channels you'd normally find on cable, but does include access to CBS Sports HQ - which is absolutely good enough if you want to watch the Champions League or Europa League.
Every Champions League game in 2025/26 up to and including the final in Budapest will be streamed live on Paramount+, with games also available to watch on demand once they have finished. The same applies for the Europa League and Conference League.
There is also UEFA Champions League Today, which serves as the studio round-up show before and after each round of fixtures, featuring the likes of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards alongside host Kate Scott.
All the competitions outlined above are available to stream on the lowest plan, 'Essential', which costs $7.99 per month, or $59.99 for a full year of coverage. What's more, you can take advantage of a one-week free trial.
How to watch Paramount+ US on a VPN if you're outside the United States
A good VPN will enable you to watch Paramount+ if you’ve travelled outside the US.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s location, so you can connect back to the US and access your usual streaming services that way.
Paramount+ are more guarded against accessing their content on a VPN than most streaming services, according to reports. Starting in 2024, users reported that they were unable to access live sport, in particular, when logging in from outside the US.
Some users suggest that free VPN services are likely to fall short, while others using reputable providers have reported no issues with access.
