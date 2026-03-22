Pre-Match Poser no.19: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Another week, another Pre-Match Poser…

Who’s the next player in the sequence and why? Lothar Matthaus, Hristo Stoichkov, Michael Owen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric…

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. What connects Breel Embolo, Lukas Podolski and, technically, Achraf Hakimi?



A. They’ve all scored against the country they were born in at a major tournament. Yaounde-born Embolo netted against Cameroon for Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup, refusing to celebrate; at the same tournament, Getafe-born Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi dispatched the winning penalty against Spain to knock them out of the competition. At Euro 2008, meanwhile, Lukas Podolski scored for Germany against Poland, having been born in Gliwice.

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Whether you’ve just put in a world-class performance or you’re feeling like a side struggling for form, the post-match analysis doesn't have to end here. We’ve assembled a fresh, high-stakes collection of challenges to truly test your grey matter, all powered by Kwizly.

If you pride yourself on knowing the "one-hit wonders" of the continental stage, we want you to name every club from Europe's top five leagues to have only qualified once for the Champions League. Once you've conquered the outliers, it’s time to move to the heavyweights: can you get 100 per cent in our quiz about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool? It’s a gruelling test of heavy-metal football that only the most dedicated Kopites will navigate without a slip-up.

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For those who track the individual brilliance and the collective history of the English top flight, we have two clinical challenges waiting for you. You can attempt to name every team to have ever played in the Premier League, or look back at the individual trophy cabinets by naming every PFA Player and Young Player of the Year since 1993. From the stalwarts of the 90s to the modern-day icons, it's time to see if your footballing IQ is truly world-class.

FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 45, featuring clues on starters, middles and finishers, is the perfect way to spend your half-time break. To ensure you never miss a kick, subscribe to our daily newsletter to get a fresh briefing delivered straight to your inbox every morning. You can also become a permanent fixture in the dugout by signing up for The Club: our free membership community where you can unlock exclusive quiz hints, collect digital badges for your trophy cabinet, and climb our global leaderboards to prove you’re the ultimate terrace expert.