Quickfire Quiz 104: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Quickfire Quiz, anyone?

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Easy? Well, we’ve got a fresh batch of quizzes for you to tackle, courtesy of Kwizly. It is time to dive beyond the surface-level stats if you're up for it.

We are starting with a test of continental pedigree that spans the entire modern era of Europe’s premier competition. Can you name every Champions League semi-finalist since 1992/93? It is a challenge that requires you to look past the usual suspects and recall the surprise packages who almost touched the sun. While you are in a record-keeping frame of mind, try naming every winner of every trophy in the 2010s: from domestic cups to continental crowns, this is a marathon for the fans who followed every twist and turn of a golden era.