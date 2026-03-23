Quiz! Can you name every League Cup final scorer since 2000?

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The first trophy of the English football season has been handed out, which has insprired another famous FourFourTwo quiz.
Manchester City won their first cup competition since the 2022/23 Champions League on Sunday afternoon, when they saw off Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final. That saw City lift the trophy for the ninth time, one fewer than Liverpool, the most successful side in the competition's history.
All but two of City's successes have come in the last 12 years, with Pep Guardiola's side one of the most successful League Cup teams in modern history, which has inspired our latest FourFourTwo quiz. We're taking you back to the year 2000 as we want to know every single player to have netted a goal in the League Cup final, whether they were on the winning side or not. There are a total of 70 players to name from the 27 finals and we've put ten minutes on the clock for you.Article continues below
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
If you've ticked off all 70 players and are ready for some more quiz action, then fear not as we have a host of other football quizzes for you to work through. For starters, we have teasers on clubs to have reach European finals, the participants at this summer's upcoming World Cup. Champions League comebacks and plenty more, courtesy of Kwizly.
Our next challenge to you is to name every club to have reached a UEFA competition final, from the Champions League down to the defunct Cup Winners' Cup. Sticking with the Champions League, now we're getting to the business end of the season, how about naming each and every side to have reached the quarter-final stage?
Next up is a look ahead to this summer's big tournament, as we want to know every World Cup 2026 country's most successful club. Some of these are the biggest clubs in the world, others are really not. Then it's over to domestic football, as you're next job is to name every player to have scored ten or more penalties in the Premier League era.
If that's not enough for you, then why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 45? Featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, To stay ahead of the curve, join our daily newsletter for your morning trivia briefing, and sign up for free to The Club: our membership portal where you can earn badges, participate in exclusive Q&As, and fight for the top spot on our global leaderboards.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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