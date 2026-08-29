How to watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion for FREE: live stream details for Championship clash

Isaac Price (right) has scored four goals in the past week

Watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion as the Baggies head to the Riverside Stadium aiming to continue their perfect start to the Championship season. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, including for FREE, wherever you are in the world.

After finishing one place above the relegation zone last season, West Brom have started 2026/27 in much better form and head into the third weekend of the campaign as one of just three teams with a 100 per cent record.

That will be severely tested against Boro, though, who are one of the promotion favourites and will be reeling from last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion in the Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion for free?

Absolutely. Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion is one of a select number of games picked for live coverage on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming platform in the UK this season. You just need to register to watch at no cost.

Meanwhile, US viewers can stream the match for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which also has a select number of live games across the campaign.

Not in the UK or US? Use NordVPN to unlock your Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion in the UK

As well as being available to watch for free on ITV, Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion is also live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The Championship clash is being shown on Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12:30pm BST.

Not in the UK? Use NordVPN to watch on Sky Sports.

Watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 EFL season in the UK, with more than 1,000 games live on Sky Sports' channels or the Sky+ bonus streaming offering. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

Watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion for free on ITV Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion is one of at least 10 Championship games that will be shown on public broadcaster ITV in 2026/27. These games are live on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming platform, which is free to use with a registration.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion in the US

As mentioned above, EFL fans in the US can watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion for free via the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The game is also live on Paramount+, with kick-off at 7.30am ET. Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month and you'll get access to multiple EFL and Carabao Cup games this season, as well as every Champions League match.

Away from the US? Watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion on CBS Sports Golazo Network via NordVPN.

Watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official broadcast partner of the EFL in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion in Australia

In Australia, Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion is live on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 9.30pm AEST and will be live on beIN SPORTS 2, as well as the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

It is one of 155 Championship matches that will be shown live on beIN SPORTS Down Under this season, plus games from Leagues One and Two, and every Carabao Cup fixture.

Watch Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and costs $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial. Please note that these prices will increase from September 1, to $16.99 a month and $169.99 a year.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion: Preview

Middlesbrough return to the Riverside Stadium after consecutive away trips that brought both joy and frustration.

Familiar problems resurfaced in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship as Boro failed to convert several opportunities, before a 3-1 victory at League One Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup saw them return to winning ways.

Will Lankshear scored in that game and the 21-year-old already has four goals following his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur, with the striker showing a finishing touch that Kim Hellberg's side lacked on several occasions last season.

Centre-back Ashley Phillips - another recruit from Spurs - made his debut at Doncaster and could feature again here, while former Leeds United defender Sam Byram has trained with the squad after signing for the club this week.

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Boro's defence will be tested by James Morrison's free-scoring West Bromwich Albion, who have hit 11 goals in four games in all competitions this season.

Isaac Price has been the star of the show over the past week, with the 22-year-old Northern Ireland international following up his double in the 3-1 win over Burnley last Sunday with another two goals in the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Premier League Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The Baggies have stayed in the North East over the past couple of days due to the tight turnaround between matches, with Morrison expected to make several changes to the side that started at St James' Park.

West Brom have already beaten Norwich City and Burnley, two teams tipped to challenge towards the top of the table, and another win here would further underline their promotion credentials.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies have shown they can mix it with the promotion contenders and could well leave the Riverside with a point.