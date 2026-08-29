Can I watch Bournemouth vs Everton on TV? Streaming info for 3pm Premier League clash today

Dewsbury-Hall scored on the opening weekend of the Premier League season

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton today as the Toffees look to continue their winning start to the Premier League season on the south coast, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs Everton: key information Date: Saturday 29 August

Saturday 29 August Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Bournemouth were unlucky not to at least earn a point against Manchester City last weekend, as Enzo Maresca's side struck twice inside the final minutes to flip the scoreline on its head.

Everton, however, were a little more fortunate, winning 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace to get their campaign up and running despite conceding a host of chances.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Everton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Everton is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Those outside the UK are more fortunate with almost every other country broadcasting Bournemouth vs Everton. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Streaming platforms often block access outside your home country. A VPN changes your IP address, making your device appear to be elsewhere, so you can access your usual streams while abroad.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream Bournemouth vs Everton

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the US

Bournemouth vs Everton will be shown live in the United States on Peacock and NBCSN.

NBCSN is available via a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV and Fubo.

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBCSN, and some that are online exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start at $12.99/month following a recent price hike.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Everton through Stan Sport.

Watch Bournemouth vs Everton on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Bournemouth vs Everton. Prices start at AU$29.99/month, which includes access to all EPL and UCL games across the season.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests have access to the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

Bournemouth v Everton: Preview

Bournemouth will have felt extremely hard done by at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, before eventually succumbing to Manchester City's pressure late on, losing 2-1 in the final few minutes of the game.

New manager Marco Rose will have learned plenty from that and with Everton next on the horizon, you can imagine little will change from his first starting XI as Cherries' boss.

Evanilson fronted the forward line flanked by James Tavernier and Rayan, who continues to be linked with a late move in the window to Liverpool.

Djordje Petrovic will likely keep his place between the sticks, whilst youngster Eli Kroupi Jr is still sidelined with a foot problem.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Everton were worthy winners at the Hill Dickinson as goals from Dewsbury Hall and Barry got their season off to a bang.

David Moyes is again slowly building something and you feel the Toffees may even be looking at another campaign with European football a strong possibility.

A right-back seems the biggest priority heading into the final week for Everton, with Palace defender Daniel Muñoz a potential option to explore.

Tim Iroegbunam seemed as if he could be on his way to Hull City, whilst Carlos Alcaraz also could be on his way before the deadline.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

This could be a solid season for both the Cherries and the Toffees and a sweet mix of four goals will be shared on the south coast come Saturday at 5pm.