Pre-Match Poser no.46: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Can you tell us the answer to this quiz question?

What have Ademola Lookman, Alphonso Davies, Eusebio and (if we’re being picky) Sam Kerr all achieved that no South American player ever has?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week when we reach the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – for now, here's the answer to last week's poser…



Q. Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diego Forlan, Romelu Lukaku, Neymar, Wayne Rooney. How are these players ordered?



A. They’re placed according to how long their country’s international goalscoring record had stood before they broke it. Erling Haaland’s 34th goal for Norway in 2024 broke an 87-year record, previously set by Jorgen Juve; Sven Rydell set Sweden's record in 1932, which survived until Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke it with his 50th goal in September 2014, 82 years later. Set during Uruguay's golden era of 1920s Olympic gold medals and the inaugural 1930 World Cup, Hector Scarone’s 31-goal tally stood for 81 years, until Diego Forlan surpassed it in October 2011. Bernard Voorhoof set Belgium's record in 1940 (later equalled by Paul Van Himst in 1974), with the 30-goal benchmark standing for 77 years, before Romelu Lukaku smashed it in November 2017. In 2023, Neymar took Brazil’s record, beating Pele’s long-standing 77 goals after 52 years. Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s 49-goal record after 45 years in 2015.

While you're racking your brains over that one, we have loads more to enjoy so why not take on these quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly?

If the Premier League is your specialist subject, you'll breeze through this one. Can you arrange these groups of four players in order of how many Premier League appearances they made, from most to least?

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There are also some legendary career paths for you to complete and we want you to list every title sponsor of the League Cup throughout its entire 66-year history.

Everyone knows the footballers the streets won't forget. That's child's play. How much do you know about the streets football won't forget? Let's find out in this snappy, quickfire quiz.

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We love a football crossword, too. Who doesn't? Let's have a crack at FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 71, where you'll find clues on derbies, dancers, Dutch delights and much more.

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