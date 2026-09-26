How to watch England vs Spain for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for HUGE Nations League clash, team news

Watch England vs Spain for FREE as the Three Lions take on newly crowned world champions Spain in the first of four upcoming Nations League games.

Thomas Tuchel's side are still reeling following defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, but have a chance to quickly prove themselves against the World champions Spain.

England vs Spain: key information • Date: Saturday 26 September 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST | 2:45pm ET | 4:45am AEST • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London • FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK) • TV and streaming: Fox Sports 2 (USA) | beIN Sports (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

Thomas Tuchel has opted for James Trafford in goal instead of Jordan Pickford, while Jarell Quansah starts at full-back for England ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As for Spain, it is a familiar tale, with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the wings, while Ferran Torres leads the line after netting off the bench in the World Cup final.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch England vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Spain for FREE in the UK

England vs Spain will be shown live in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX.

England vs Spain free live stream Online viewers will find the game on ITVX and simple registration is all that's needed to tune in. You'll need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license. ❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch England vs Spain from anywhere

Away from home and facing geo-restricted streaming? A VPN can help. It changes your IP address to make it appear you’re browsing from another country, letting you access your usual streams from anywhere.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is England vs Spain on TV in the US?

US-based football fans can watch England vs Spain on Fox Sports 2.

Stream Nations League on Fox Sports Fox Sports 2 will broadcast England vs Spain in the USA. The best way to access the stream is through Fox One (3-day free trial) or a cord-cutting solution like Sling TV or YouTube TV.

How to watch England vs Spain in Australia

England vs Spain is available on beIN Sports 2 in Australia.

beIN Sports are showing England vs Spain in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month. You can also get a 7-day free trial if you're a brand new customer.

See also ► Emile Heskey explains why Real Madrid star WILL inspire Three Lions to glory

England vs Spain: Preview

England and Spain meet at Wembley on Saturday in one of the standout fixtures of the opening Nations League round, with the two European heavyweights renewing a rivalry that has produced some memorable encounters in recent years.

Just over two months after the 2026 World Cup, Spain arrive in London as world champions, having beaten Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final. England, meanwhile, return to competitive action after claiming bronze in North America.

England do have some notable absences. Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento have withdrawn from the squad, leading to opportunities for players including Morgan Gibbs-White and Alex Scott.

Spain have plenty of familiar faces of their own. Rodri and Pedri remain important to their control of midfield, while Lamine Yamal continues to build from where he left off with Barcelona this term.

The fixture also carries the memory of the Euro 2024 final, when Spain beat England 2-1 in Berlin. Spain have won six of the nations' ten meetings since the turn of the millennium, compared with just three England victories.

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United)



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Arsenal), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton)*, Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)* Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

*Called up after Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice withdrew on Monday 21 September

Spain

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Josep Martínez (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Eric García (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Atletico Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Barcelona), Pedri González (Barcelona), Fermín López (Barcelona), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Álex Baena (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Yéremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Víctor Muñoz (Liverpool), Roberto Fernández (Espanyol)

FourFourTwo's prediction

England 1-2 Spain

Spain are on a different level and we feel they will just edge this one.

England vs Spain: Team News

England XI: Trafford, O’Reilly, Konsa, Guehi, Quansah, Lewis-Skelly, Anderson, Bellingham, Gordon, Saka, Kane

Spain XI: Simon, Cubarsi, Garcia, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodri, Fabian, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Williams, Ferran Torres