FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72: Buccaneers, pirates and vikings

Missing club football already? We get it. Here's a new Weekend Crossword to help take the edge off.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 71

There are 24 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. You know how it works. The more you solve, the more help you'll get with the others. Keep on going until you resolve the whole grid. Easy peasy.

Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments.

To keep your football trivia muscles in sharp working order, we've got a ton of quizzes to crack on with. They'll test your knowledge of every team, player and manager in the game and it's all powered by Kwizly.

We have quizzes with both haste and heft, from this quiz focused on football's most legendary one-club men to this monster of a challenge to name as many Champions League teams between 1992 and 2026 as you can.

Next, we want you to complete these 15 legendary career paths by filling in the last club for each, and to list every title sponsor the Football League Cup has ever had.

Just for fun, we've messed about with the design of some famous club badges. Can you unravel our mysterious edits (we've taken the names off and changed some colours, it's no big deal) in our Twisted Badge Quiz?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 View

Let's not forget that it's international football season, though. This one combines international allegiances with club connections. Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities using their flags and geographical footprints?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.