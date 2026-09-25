Here's every badge you can unlock in 442GOALS
How many 442GOALS achievements have you unlocked so far?
Enjoying 442GOALS? Good to hear!
We're loving seeing your XIs – but just in case you're not noticed in the game itself, there's far more to just trying to hit the target.
There are plenty of badges for you to unlock… so which ones have you found? Here's the full list!
General and team stats
🎸 Heavy Metal Football: 4-2-4 Gegenpress activated
🏆 Serial Winners: 12+ Premier League titles combined
Goal drought: Under 100 goals combined
💧 Raining Goals: 700+ goals combined
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☔️ Pouring Goals: 800+ goals combined
🌧️ Showering Goals: 900+ goals combined
🌀 Goal hurricane: 1,000+ goals combined
👴 Veteran Army: 2,500+ appearances combined
👔 On-field Manager: 3+ players have managed in the Premier League
🏡 Family Affair: Team has related players
⚖️ Perfect Harmony: Attack and Defence scores within 20 points
🧱 Brick Wall: 500+ score for defence combined
🔥 The Entertainers: 500+ score for attack combined
🧤 Hero Keeper: Goalkeeper has scored
⚔️ All Out Attack: 4+ players can play up front
🚌 Park The Bus: 6+ players can play in defence
💯 Super Centurions: 3+ players have 100+ goals
🦆 Duck Duck Duck: 3+ players with no goals
Player Achievements & Milestones
🪄 Three and Easy: 5+ Prem hat-tricks scored
💪 League leader: 1+ Prem-winning captains
👌 Puskas Perfection: 1+ Puskas Award winners
🐐 GOAT Pick: 1+ players from FFT's Greatest Players Ever list
🔴 Premier Pick: 1+ players from FFT's Greatest Prem Players Ever list
🤩 All-Timers: 2+ players are a club's all-time Prem scorer
🔮 Ballon Ballers: Team contains a Ballon d'Or winner
⚡️ Creative Sparks: 3+ players have 60+ Prem assists
🥇 Golden Boys: 2+ players have a Golden Boot
🙌 Safe As Houses: Goalkeeper has won the Golden Glove
🎯 Set Piece Specialists: 2+ players have 10+ direct free-kick goals in the Prem
🌎 Top Of The World: 2+ players have won the World Cup
🍼 Kids are Alright: 2+ players scored 10+ Prem goals as a teenager
💰 Worth A Ton: 2+ £100m players
Nationality Badges
🇬🇧 Homegrown Heroes: 8+ British players
☘️ Luck of the Irish: 2+ Irishmen
❄️ Seriously Scandi: 2+ players from Scandinavian nations
🌴 Caribbean Kings: 2+ players from Caribbean nations
🥐 French Connection: 2+ Frenchmen
🌷 Dutch of Class: 2+ Dutchmen
🤌 Belissimo: 2+ Italians
🥨 Wunderbar!: 2+ Germans
🍷 Portugeezers: 2+ Portuguese
🌟 Land of the Free: 2+ Americans
🦘 Down Under: 2+ Australians
🪩 Samba Superstars: 2+ Brazilians
🥩 Argie Bargie: 2+ Argentines
🦅 Fly Like An Eagle: 2+ Nigerians
⭐ Black Star Excellence: 2+ Ghanaians
🦁 Sen Again: 2+ Senegalese
🇪🇸 Viva España: 2+ Spaniards
And every player with a chemistry partner…
Argentina Carlos Tevez + Javier Mascherano, Cristian Romero + Lisandro Martinez
Arsenal Thierry Henry + Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie + Cesc Fabregas, Ian Wright + Dennis Bergkamp, Bukayo Saka + Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka + Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette + Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil + Alexis Sanchez, Robert Pires + Thierry Henry, Robert Pires + Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell + Kolo Toure, Kai Havertz + Martin Odegaard, Patrick Vieira + Gilberto Silva, Laurent Koscielny + Per Mertesacker, William Saliba + Gabriel Magalhaes, Tony Adams + Martin Keown, Nigel Winterburn + Lee Dixon, Edu + Gilberto Silva, Martin Zubimendi + Declan Rice, Hector Bellerin + Nacho Monreal, Sol Campbell + Ian Wright, Theo Walcott + Bacary Sagna, Santi Cazorla + Mikel Arteta
Aston Villa Ollie Watkins + John McGinn
Australia Mark Viduka + Harry Kewell
Belgium Romelu Lukaku + Eden Hazard + Kevin De Bruyne
Blackburn Rovers Alan Shearer + Chris Sutton
Bolton Wanderers Kevin Nolan + Kevin Davies, Jay-Jay Okocha + Youri Djorkaeff, Fernando Hierro + Ivan Campo
Bournemouth Callum Wilson + Josh King, Evanilson + Justin Kluivert, Rayan + Eli Junior Kroupi
Brentford Yoane Wissa + Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney + Bryan Mbeumo, Said Benrahma + Bryan Mbeumo + Ollie Watkins
Brighton & Hove Albion Alexis Mac Allister + Moises Caicedo, Shane Duffy + Lewis Dunk, Kaoru Mitoma + Yankuba Minteh
Burnley Ashley Barnes + Chris Wood
Chelsea Frank Lampard + Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink + Eidur Gudjohnsen, John Terry + Ricardo Carvalho, Eden Hazard + Diego Costa, Victor Moses + Marcos Alonso, Ashley Cole + Paulo Ferreira, Ashley Cole + Joe Cole, Enzo Fernandez + Moises Caicedo, N'Golo Kante + Jorginho, Gary Cahill + John Terry, Michael Ballack + Frank Lampard, Gianfranco Zola + Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Willian + Eden Hazard, David Luiz + Gary Cahill + Cesar Azpilicueta
Crystal Palace Michael Olise + Eberechi Eze, Yannick Bolasie + Wilfried Zaha, Daichi Kamada + Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz + Tyrick Mitchell, Jean-Philippe Mateta + Michael Olise + Eberechi Eze
England Harry Kane + Raheem Sterling, John Stones + Harry Maguire, Alan Shearer + Teddy Sheringham, Kyle Walker + Luke Shaw
Everton Seamus Coleman + Leighton Baines, Michael Keane + James Tarkowski, Richarlison + Dominic Calvert-Lewin, David Unsworth + Duncan Ferguson, Romelu Lukaku + Ross Barkley, Tim Cahill + Mikel Arteta
France N'Golo Kante + Paul Pogba, Thierry Henry + Nicolas Anelka, Claude Makelele + Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit + Patrick Vieira, Laurent Blanc + Fabien Barthez
Fulham Brede Hangeland + Aaron Hughes, Louis Saha + Steed Malbranque
Ivory Coast Didier Drogba + Yaya Toure
Leeds United Gary Speed + Gary McAllister
Leicester Jamie Vardy + Riyad Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki + Jamie Vardy, Danny Simpson + Christian Fuchs
Liverpool Mohamed Salah + Sadio Mane, Robbie Fowler + Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard + Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard + Fernando Torres, Michael Owen + Emile Heskey, Daniel Sturridge + Luis Suarez, Virgil van Dijk + Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold + Andy Robertson, Steve Finnan + John Arne Riise, Dietmar Hamann + Steven Gerrard, Joel Matip + Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate + Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch + Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah + Sadio Mane + Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge + Luis Suarez + Raheem Sterling
Manchester City Sergio Aguero + David Silva, Erling Haaland + Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane + Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne + David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne + Bernardo Silva, Yaya Toure + Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure + David Silva, John Stones + Ruben Dias, Vincent Kompany + Joleon Lescott, Vincent Kompany + Aymeric Laporte, Aleksandar Kolarov + Edin Dzeko, Ilkay Gundogan + Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden + Kyle Walker
Manchester United Wayne Rooney + Cristiano Ronaldo, Andy Cole + Dwight Yorke, Ryan Giggs + David Beckham, Gary Neville + David Beckham, Paul Scholes + Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy + David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand + Nemanja Vidic, Cristiano Ronaldo + Nani, Denis Irwin + Gary Neville, Angel Di Maria + Radamel Falcao, Scott McTominay + Fred, Owen Hargreaves + Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford + Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney + Cristiano Ronaldo + Carlos Tevez
Netherlands Robin van Persie + Arjen Robben
Newcastle United Alan Shearer + Les Ferdinand, Alexander Isak + Anthony Gordon, Papiss Cisse + Demba Ba, Sven Botman + Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes + Joelinton, Laurent Robert + Nolberto Solano, Jacob Murphy + Anthony Gordon + Alexander Isak
Nigeria Yakubu + Joseph Yobo, Jay-Jay Okocha + Nwankwo Kanu
Norway Erling Haaland + Martin Odegaard
Portsmouth Peter Crouch + Jermain Defoe
Portugal Bruno Fernandes + Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva + Bruno Fernandes
Republic of Ireland Damien Duff + Robbie Keane
Southampton James Beattie + Kevin Phillips
Sweden Viktor Gyokeres + Alexander Isak
Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane + Son Heung-min, Robbie Keane + Dimitar Berbatov, Christian Eriksen + Harry Kane, Dele Alli + Harry Kane, Mousa Dembele + Victor Wanyama, Kyle Walker + Danny Rose, Micky van de Ven + Cristian Romero, Toby Alderweireld + Jan Vertonghen
Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko + Serhiy Rebrov
Uruguay Edinson Cavani + Luis Suarez
Wales Gareth Bale + Aaron Ramsey
Watford Troy Deeney + Odion Ighalo
West Ham United Jarrod Bowen + Michail Antonio, Mark Noble + Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta + Jarrod Bowen
Wolves Raul Jimenez + Adama Traore, Ruben Neves + Joao Moutinho
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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