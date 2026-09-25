Here's every badge you can unlock in 442GOALS

Enjoying 442GOALS? Good to hear!

We're loving seeing your XIs – but just in case you're not noticed in the game itself, there's far more to just trying to hit the target.

There are plenty of badges for you to unlock… so which ones have you found? Here's the full list!

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General and team stats

He'll get you 260 goals closer to the target (Image credit: Getty Images)

🎸 Heavy Metal Football: 4-2-4 Gegenpress activated

🏆 Serial Winners: 12+ Premier League titles combined

🪾 Goal drought: Under 100 goals combined

💧 Raining Goals: 700+ goals combined

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☔️ Pouring Goals: 800+ goals combined

🌧️ Showering Goals: 900+ goals combined

🌀 Goal hurricane: 1,000+ goals combined

👴 Veteran Army: 2,500+ appearances combined

👔 On-field Manager: 3+ players have managed in the Premier League

🏡 Family Affair: Team has related players

⚖️ Perfect Harmony: Attack and Defence scores within 20 points

🧱 Brick Wall: 500+ score for defence combined

🔥 The Entertainers: 500+ score for attack combined

🧤 Hero Keeper: Goalkeeper has scored

⚔️ All Out Attack: 4+ players can play up front

🚌 Park The Bus: 6+ players can play in defence

💯 Super Centurions: 3+ players have 100+ goals

🦆 Duck Duck Duck: 3+ players with no goals

Player Achievements & Milestones

A GOAT or two here (Image credit: Getty)

🪄 Three and Easy: 5+ Prem hat-tricks scored

💪 League leader: 1+ Prem-winning captains

👌 Puskas Perfection: 1+ Puskas Award winners

🐐 GOAT Pick: 1+ players from FFT's Greatest Players Ever list

🔴 Premier Pick: 1+ players from FFT's Greatest Prem Players Ever list

🤩 All-Timers: 2+ players are a club's all-time Prem scorer

🔮 Ballon Ballers: Team contains a Ballon d'Or winner

⚡️ Creative Sparks: 3+ players have 60+ Prem assists

🥇 Golden Boys: 2+ players have a Golden Boot

🙌 Safe As Houses: Goalkeeper has won the Golden Glove

🎯 Set Piece Specialists: 2+ players have 10+ direct free-kick goals in the Prem

🌎 Top Of The World: 2+ players have won the World Cup

🍼 Kids are Alright: 2+ players scored 10+ Prem goals as a teenager

💰 Worth A Ton: 2+ £100m players

Nationality Badges

The French connection in full flow (Image credit: Alamy)

🇬🇧 Homegrown Heroes: 8+ British players

☘️ Luck of the Irish: 2+ Irishmen

❄️ Seriously Scandi: 2+ players from Scandinavian nations

🌴 Caribbean Kings: 2+ players from Caribbean nations

🥐 French Connection: 2+ Frenchmen

🌷 Dutch of Class: 2+ Dutchmen

🤌 Belissimo: 2+ Italians

🥨 Wunderbar!: 2+ Germans

🍷 Portugeezers: 2+ Portuguese

🌟 Land of the Free: 2+ Americans

🦘 Down Under: 2+ Australians

🪩 Samba Superstars: 2+ Brazilians

🥩 Argie Bargie: 2+ Argentines

🦅 Fly Like An Eagle: 2+ Nigerians

⭐ Black Star Excellence: 2+ Ghanaians

🦁 Sen Again: 2+ Senegalese

🇪🇸 Viva España: 2+ Spaniards

And every player with a chemistry partner…

Some players come as a pair! (Image credit: Alamy)

Argentina Carlos Tevez + Javier Mascherano, Cristian Romero + Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal Thierry Henry + Dennis Bergkamp, Robin van Persie + Cesc Fabregas, Ian Wright + Dennis Bergkamp, Bukayo Saka + Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka + Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette + Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil + Alexis Sanchez, Robert Pires + Thierry Henry, Robert Pires + Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell + Kolo Toure, Kai Havertz + Martin Odegaard, Patrick Vieira + Gilberto Silva, Laurent Koscielny + Per Mertesacker, William Saliba + Gabriel Magalhaes, Tony Adams + Martin Keown, Nigel Winterburn + Lee Dixon, Edu + Gilberto Silva, Martin Zubimendi + Declan Rice, Hector Bellerin + Nacho Monreal, Sol Campbell + Ian Wright, Theo Walcott + Bacary Sagna, Santi Cazorla + Mikel Arteta

Aston Villa Ollie Watkins + John McGinn

Australia Mark Viduka + Harry Kewell

Belgium Romelu Lukaku + Eden Hazard + Kevin De Bruyne

Blackburn Rovers Alan Shearer + Chris Sutton

Bolton Wanderers Kevin Nolan + Kevin Davies, Jay-Jay Okocha + Youri Djorkaeff, Fernando Hierro + Ivan Campo

Bournemouth Callum Wilson + Josh King, Evanilson + Justin Kluivert, Rayan + Eli Junior Kroupi

Brentford Yoane Wissa + Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney + Bryan Mbeumo, Said Benrahma + Bryan Mbeumo + Ollie Watkins

Brighton & Hove Albion Alexis Mac Allister + Moises Caicedo, Shane Duffy + Lewis Dunk, Kaoru Mitoma + Yankuba Minteh

Burnley Ashley Barnes + Chris Wood

Chelsea Frank Lampard + Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink + Eidur Gudjohnsen, John Terry + Ricardo Carvalho, Eden Hazard + Diego Costa, Victor Moses + Marcos Alonso, Ashley Cole + Paulo Ferreira, Ashley Cole + Joe Cole, Enzo Fernandez + Moises Caicedo, N'Golo Kante + Jorginho, Gary Cahill + John Terry, Michael Ballack + Frank Lampard, Gianfranco Zola + Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Willian + Eden Hazard, David Luiz + Gary Cahill + Cesar Azpilicueta

Crystal Palace Michael Olise + Eberechi Eze, Yannick Bolasie + Wilfried Zaha, Daichi Kamada + Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz + Tyrick Mitchell, Jean-Philippe Mateta + Michael Olise + Eberechi Eze

England Harry Kane + Raheem Sterling, John Stones + Harry Maguire, Alan Shearer + Teddy Sheringham, Kyle Walker + Luke Shaw

Everton Seamus Coleman + Leighton Baines, Michael Keane + James Tarkowski, Richarlison + Dominic Calvert-Lewin, David Unsworth + Duncan Ferguson, Romelu Lukaku + Ross Barkley, Tim Cahill + Mikel Arteta

France N'Golo Kante + Paul Pogba, Thierry Henry + Nicolas Anelka, Claude Makelele + Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit + Patrick Vieira, Laurent Blanc + Fabien Barthez

Fulham Brede Hangeland + Aaron Hughes, Louis Saha + Steed Malbranque

Ivory Coast Didier Drogba + Yaya Toure

Leeds United Gary Speed + Gary McAllister

Leicester Jamie Vardy + Riyad Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki + Jamie Vardy, Danny Simpson + Christian Fuchs

Liverpool Mohamed Salah + Sadio Mane, Robbie Fowler + Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard + Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard + Fernando Torres, Michael Owen + Emile Heskey, Daniel Sturridge + Luis Suarez, Virgil van Dijk + Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold + Andy Robertson, Steve Finnan + John Arne Riise, Dietmar Hamann + Steven Gerrard, Joel Matip + Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate + Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch + Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah + Sadio Mane + Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge + Luis Suarez + Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Sergio Aguero + David Silva, Erling Haaland + Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane + Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne + David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne + Bernardo Silva, Yaya Toure + Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure + David Silva, John Stones + Ruben Dias, Vincent Kompany + Joleon Lescott, Vincent Kompany + Aymeric Laporte, Aleksandar Kolarov + Edin Dzeko, Ilkay Gundogan + Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden + Kyle Walker

Manchester United Wayne Rooney + Cristiano Ronaldo, Andy Cole + Dwight Yorke, Ryan Giggs + David Beckham, Gary Neville + David Beckham, Paul Scholes + Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy + David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand + Nemanja Vidic, Cristiano Ronaldo + Nani, Denis Irwin + Gary Neville, Angel Di Maria + Radamel Falcao, Scott McTominay + Fred, Owen Hargreaves + Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford + Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney + Cristiano Ronaldo + Carlos Tevez

Netherlands Robin van Persie + Arjen Robben

Newcastle United Alan Shearer + Les Ferdinand, Alexander Isak + Anthony Gordon, Papiss Cisse + Demba Ba, Sven Botman + Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes + Joelinton, Laurent Robert + Nolberto Solano, Jacob Murphy + Anthony Gordon + Alexander Isak

Nigeria Yakubu + Joseph Yobo, Jay-Jay Okocha + Nwankwo Kanu

Norway Erling Haaland + Martin Odegaard

Portsmouth Peter Crouch + Jermain Defoe

Portugal Bruno Fernandes + Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva + Bruno Fernandes

Republic of Ireland Damien Duff + Robbie Keane

Southampton James Beattie + Kevin Phillips

Sweden Viktor Gyokeres + Alexander Isak

Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane + Son Heung-min, Robbie Keane + Dimitar Berbatov, Christian Eriksen + Harry Kane, Dele Alli + Harry Kane, Mousa Dembele + Victor Wanyama, Kyle Walker + Danny Rose, Micky van de Ven + Cristian Romero, Toby Alderweireld + Jan Vertonghen

Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko + Serhiy Rebrov

Uruguay Edinson Cavani + Luis Suarez

Wales Gareth Bale + Aaron Ramsey

Watford Troy Deeney + Odion Ighalo

West Ham United Jarrod Bowen + Michail Antonio, Mark Noble + Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta + Jarrod Bowen

Wolves Raul Jimenez + Adama Traore, Ruben Neves + Joao Moutinho