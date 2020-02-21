Raheem Sterling News and Features
Date of birth: December 8, 1994
Instagram: @sterling7
Club(s): Liverpool, Manchester City
Country: England
Signing fee: £57.3million
His rise began at Liverpool before a then-British record move to Manchester City in 2015. After a slow start, the England winger's form blossomed upon Pep Guardiola's arrival in 2016. Won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019 and was also named PFA Young Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year in the 2018-19 season. Was part of the England team which reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018.
