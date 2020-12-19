Trending

Robert Lewandowski News and Features

Date of birth: August 21, 1988

Instagram: @_rl9

Club(s): Znicz Pruszkow, Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Signing fee: Free transfer

Has averaged more than a goal every second game with every club he has played for. After starring in Polish football, he moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2010, winning two Bundesliga titles and reaching the Champions League final. Then followed the well-worn path from Dortmund to rivals Bayern in 2014, joining on a free transfer, and winning the Bundesliga title in each of his first five seasons with the club. After Bayern won every available trophy to them in 2020, Lewandowski achieved the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020, with the Ballon d'Or controversially cancelled.

Latest about Robert Lewandowski

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski hat-trick sees Bayern Munich fight back to beat Dortmund

By PA Staff

Andre Silva

Manchester United transfer news: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva responds to rumours about his future

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Portuguese striker has been linked with Man United and Atletico Madrid after a prolific season in the Bundesliga

Adidas X Ghosted boots

5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now

By Matthew Chandler

Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now

Boots
FFT Top 30

RANKED! FourFourTwo's top 30 men's footballers in the world 2020

By FourFourTwo Staff

With votes from 128 journalists in 102 countries, FourFourTwo crowns the best footballer in the world

FIFA 21 TOTY

FIFA 21 TOTY: Defenders and midfielders' ratings revealed

By Mark White

FIFA 21 The FIFA 21 Team of the Year is slowly being revealed - with the midfield maestros next on the list

FIFA 21
Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho

Transfer news: Kylian Mbappe announcement could see Real Madrid challenge Manchester United and Chelsea for Erling Haaland instead

By FourFourTwo Staff

Kylian Mbappe’s willingness to commit to PSG means Real Madrid might shift focus to in-demand Erling Haaland

Robert Lewandowski

Quiz! Can you name every club Robert Lewandowski scored against in 2020?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz Who did the smiling assassin put to the sword in the 12 months just gone?

Quiz
Marcus Rashford

2020 in football: The year in photos

By Mark White

The most poignant, iconic and fantastically-timed photos of an indescribable year in the beautiful game

2020

10 reasons 2020 was actually good for football

By Ed McCambridge

We know 2020 sucked, but from Scottish success to fan protests, here’s a few reasons it wasn’t all bad

Spain Soccer La Liga

Lionel Messi equals Pele’s single-club scoring record as Barcelona held

By PA Staff

123...789NextArchives