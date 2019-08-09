Trending

Sead Kolasinac News and Features

Date of birth: June 20 1993
Instagram: @seadk6
Club(s): Karlsruher, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, Schalke, Arsenal
Country: Bosnia-Herzegovina
Signing fee: Free transfer

Schalke recognised his potential quickly and the tough-tackling full-back soon moved up the ranks. Capped by Germany at youth level, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international recovered from an ACL injury to fight his way back to fitness and joined Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2017. Drew much praise for his off-pitch bravery in facing down masked men who attempted a car-jacking with Gunners team-mate Mesut Ozil.

Latest about Sead Kolasinac

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Arsenal and Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac

Unai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sacking

By FourFourTwo Staff

Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal are 'in advanced talks' to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa

By Billy Dunmore

Arsenal Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to signing Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac opens up on car-jacking ordeal: “I stayed calm and tried to fight back”

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Arsenal Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has recalled the terrifying moment he and team-mate Mesut Ozil were the targets of an armed robbery in London.

Mesut Ozil

Sead Kolasinac says Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil is “unhappy”

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Arsenal Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has admitted that Mesut Ozil is “a bit unhappy” at his lack of game time this season.

Arsenal midfielder Ozil opens up about terrifying carjacking ordeal

By FourFourTwo Staff

Ozil urges youngsters Willock and Nelson to keep believing at Arsenal

By FourFourTwo Staff

Arsenal team news: Emery confident of Ozil and Kolasinac; Pepe, Luiz and Ceballos in line for first starts

By FourFourTwo Staff

Two men charged over a security incident in connection with Arsenal duo

By FourFourTwo Staff

Kolasinac and Ozil will not feature for Arsenal at Newcastle

By FourFourTwo Staff

