Sead Kolasinac News and Features

Date of birth: June 20 1993
Instagram: @seadk6
Club(s): Karlsruher, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, Schalke, Arsenal
Country: Bosnia-Herzegovina
Signing fee: Free transfer
Schalke recognised his potential quickly and the tough-tackling full-back soon moved up the ranks. Capped by Germany at youth level, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international recovered from an ACL injury to fight his way back to fitness and joined Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2017. Drew much praise for his off-pitch bravery in facing down masked men who attempted a car-jacking with Gunners team-mate Mesut Ozil.
By FourFourTwo Staff
Unai Emery says ‘several problems’ led to Arsenal sacking
By FourFourTwo Staff
Arsenal are 'in advanced talks' to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa
By Billy Dunmore
Arsenal Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to signing Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac opens up on car-jacking ordeal: “I stayed calm and tried to fight back”
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Arsenal Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has recalled the terrifying moment he and team-mate Mesut Ozil were the targets of an armed robbery in London.
Sead Kolasinac says Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil is “unhappy”
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Arsenal Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has admitted that Mesut Ozil is “a bit unhappy” at his lack of game time this season.
Arsenal midfielder Ozil opens up about terrifying carjacking ordeal
By FourFourTwo Staff
Ozil urges youngsters Willock and Nelson to keep believing at Arsenal
By FourFourTwo Staff
Arsenal team news: Emery confident of Ozil and Kolasinac; Pepe, Luiz and Ceballos in line for first starts
By FourFourTwo Staff
Two men charged over a security incident in connection with Arsenal duo
By FourFourTwo Staff
