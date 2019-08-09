Sead Kolasinac News and Features

Date of birth: June 20 1993

Instagram: @seadk6

Club(s): Karlsruher, Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, Schalke, Arsenal

Country: Bosnia-Herzegovina

Signing fee: Free transfer

Schalke recognised his potential quickly and the tough-tackling full-back soon moved up the ranks. Capped by Germany at youth level, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international recovered from an ACL injury to fight his way back to fitness and joined Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2017. Drew much praise for his off-pitch bravery in facing down masked men who attempted a car-jacking with Gunners team-mate Mesut Ozil.