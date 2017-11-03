Ranked! The 10 best players from the first 10 EPL games of 2017/18

Whether he plays at left wing-back, left-back or on the left of a back three, he first thing that strikes you about Arsenal's summer signing is his sheer body mass. Lantern-jawed with the body of an Olympic weightlifter and a backside which puts former Bolton striker Kevin Davies to shame, Kolasinac is the antithesis of the fragility which has blighted the Gunners for several seasons.

Yet there’s also a deceptive level of subtlety to the Bosnian’s approach, and for a man seemingly built to defend it’s his attacking that’s been most impressive. His display in the defeat of Swansea was a masterclass in intelligent movement and neat link-up play, capped with a wonderfully composed finish.