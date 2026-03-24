Denmark World Cup 2026 squad: Brian Riemer’s latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

A prospective Denmark World Cup 2026 squad is in, as Brian Riemer has made his squad selection ahead of this month’s play-offs.

Tournament squads are shaping up: Denmark, meanwhile, are still fighting for their spot at World Cup 2026 and will take on North Macedonia on March 26 in the first of potentially two play-off matches.

If Brian Riemer’s team are victorious, they will proceed to face either Czech Republic or Republic of Ireland to secure their place at the biggest tournament in football this summer.

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Denmark finished second in their World Cup qualification group behind Scotland and will now fight in the play-offs for one of just four spots at the World Cup.

Brian Riemer’s men fell agonisingly to two strikes in added time against Scotland in their final group stage game - a rocket from Kiernan Tieney in the 93rd minute followed by a halfway line strike from Kenny McLean in the 98th.