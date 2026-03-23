North Macedonia World Cup 2026 squad: Goce Sedloski's latest selection ahead of the World Cup qualifying play-offs

North Macedonia will be looking to qualify for their first-ever World Cup via this month's play-offs.

Goce Sedloski's side booked their place in the play-offs when they finished third in qualifying Group J behind Belgium and Wales, which has seen then paired against Denmark in the play-off semi-final.

The winners of that match will then travel to face either the Czech Republic or the Republic of Ireland for a place in this summer's touranament.

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Should North Macedonia upset the odds and win their next two matches, it will be their first World Cup appearance and second showing in a major international tournament, following their Euro 2020 tilt.

It would also be a remarkable achievement for a nation that played its first match in 1993.

North Macedonia coach Goce Seloski has called up 26 players for the match against Denmark, drawing on players who ply their trade in Europe, Asia and North America.

He also has a number of experiened stalwarts to call upon, with five players having earned 70 or more caps for their country.