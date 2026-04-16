EFL implored to help Sheffield Wednesday to avoid yet another points deduction in League One

Sheffield Wednesday's problems might not be over yet

Troubled Sheffield Wednesday would be set to start next season with further points deduction if an ongoing takeover proceeds in its current form.

The Owls have had one of the most miserable seasons in the history of English league football, claiming just one win from 42 Championship games this season.

Having been docked a total of 18 points for going into administration and breaching staff payment obligations, Sheffield Wednesday sit on minus 4 points with four games left to play.

Potential new Sheffield Wednesday owner wants EFL talks over points deduction

Sheffield Wednesday's relegation was confirmed in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

The further 15-point deduction in League One next season would come as a result of the structure of a proposed takeover by Arise Capital Partners.

The American consortium, led by David Storch, was named as the preferred bidder in March after the original preferred bidder, poker player James Bord, pulled out of the running.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have had a miserable old time of it (Image credit: Getty Images)

EFL rules lay out how much creditors need to be paid when taking a club out of administration. Unsecured creditors would need to receive at least 25p in the pound, otherwise a 15-point deduction applies. That is quite some way above what creditors would expect to receive under the current terms of Wednesday's takeover.

BBC Sport report that Storch's bid, worth £20m, would only represent a payment of 6p in the pound to unsecured creditors - less than a quarter of the league's requirement.