Five England players who face last chance to impress Thomas Tuchel tonight

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England face Japan at Wembley in their final friendly before Thomas Tuchel announces his 2026 World Cup squad

Thomas Tuchel looks on during England&#039;s win over Albania in March 2025, his first match in charge of the Three Lions.
Thomas Tuchel will already be thinking about the 26 players that will make up his final World Cup squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

England's 1-1 draw with Uruguay at Wembley on Friday night can be chalked down as a missed opportunity.

The result was ultimately irrelevant, even though England head coach Thomas Tuchel will have been annoyed that his side were denied a victory by Federico Valverde's stoppage-time penalty.

Five England players who must show Thomas Tuchel why they should go to the World Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Players of England pose for a photo prior to the international friendly match between England and Uruguay at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England drew 1-1 with Uruguay at Wembley on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Three Lions return to the national stadium for their final friendly on home soil ahead of the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, offering several players one last opportunity to star in an England shirt before the initial squad is announced.

They face a Japan side ranked 18th in the world, so it is as good a time as any for these five players to step up and show Tuchel they should be part of his summer plans.

1. Phil Foden

Phil Foden of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Phil Foden has often underperformed in an England shirt (Image credit: Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Manchester City star was handed the No.10 shirt against Uruguay, but his most notable moment of an underwhelming display came when he was sent flying by a nasty challenge from Ronald Araujo.

Foden failed to seize his chance on Friday, but he has remained with the squad so may get another opportunity tonight, fitness permitting.

The 25-year-old last scored for England in September 2023 and has struggled for form since being named Premier League Player of the Season in 2023/24 so he may face a fight to make the squad, with Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer arguably all ahead of him. A positive display tonight - albeit one that is likely to come from the bench - would do his chances no harm.

2. Cole Palmer

It&#039;s no secret how big of a fan Thomas Tuchel is of Chelsea man Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer (right) with Tuchel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Palmer is another player who has struggled to recreate his form of the 2023/24 campaign, which ended with him scoring the equaliser in England's defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The 23-year-old replaced Foden against Uruguay and made an impact, delivering the corner that led to Ben White's opener and setting up Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a chance the striker should have buried.