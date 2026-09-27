How to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland: live stream controversial Nations League match for free from anywhere
Israel vs Republic of Ireland has plenty of heavy discourse behind it
Watch the controversial match between Israel and Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League today, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive guide to free TV coverage, from wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST
- FREE STREAM: RTE Player (Ireland)
- TV and streaming: Prime Video (UK) Fox Soccer Plus (USA), beIN Sport Connect (Australia)
- Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN
Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first competitive match in charge of the Republic of Ireland couldn’t have gone much worse, as they were thoroughly outplayed in a 1-0 loss to Kosovo.
Now they will look to bounce back against Israel, although all the talk heading into this one has been about matters off the pitch.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland for FREE
Israel vs Republic of Ireland is free to watch in Ireland thanks to RTÉ Player.
Watch Israel vs Ireland FREE on RTE Player
Every Republic of Ireland fixture will be broadcast for free in Ireland on RTE Player with this game going out on RTE2 from 7:35pm.
❗Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from Ireland right now – more on that below.
Watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland from anywhere
Away for the game? Use a VPN to access your usual streaming service abroad, subject to your broadcasters terms and conditions.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
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How to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland in the UK
Prime Video will show Israel vs Republic of Ireland in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.
It will set you back £2.49 for access with no Amazon account required.
Irish resident visiting the UK? Unlock your free stream of this Nations League opener with NordVPN.
How to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland in the US
US-based football fans can watch Israel vs the Republic of Ireland on Fox Soccer Plus.
Watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland on Fox Soccer Plus
Fox Soccer Plus is available via cord-cutting platforms such as YouTube TV and Fubo both of which come with free trials currently.
How to watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland on beIN Sports 1.
Watch Israel vs Republic of Ireland on beIN Sports
Nations League football is shown on beIN Sports Connect in Australia. Prices start at AU$16.99/month after a 7-day free trial for new users.
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Israel vs Republic of Ireland: Preview
Israel vs Republic of Ireland has become more controversial for what is happening off the pitch than what will happen on it.
The game will take place at a neutral stadium with no away fans, and at one point it looked like the fixture might not even go ahead, with a vote having to take place over its validity.
This is, of course, all connected to Israel’s military action in Gaza, and while the two fixtures are now confirmed to be taking place, it feels like football will have very little to do with these games.
In particular, RTÉ, who are showing coverage of the match, are airing a stripped-back version of the game. There will be no commentators, pundits or analysis, while no advertising or sponsorship income will be generated from the match.
▶︎ Read More: Ireland shouldn't be playing Israel: opinion
On the pitch, the Republic of Ireland really need to bounce back from their opening Nations League game. They were woeful against Kosovo, and Israel will likely pose a similar threat on Sunday evening.
West Ham United’s Manor Solomon is their biggest danger, with James Abankwah and Jake O’Brien likely to be tasked with keeping him quiet.
For Ireland, Troy Parrott and Finn Azaz’s involvement will be most important, with the pair likely to have the biggest influence against an Israel side who struggled to stop conceding goals in last year’s World Cup qualifiers.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Israel 0-0 Republic of Ireland
Matters of the pitch will overshadow this one.
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Jacob Jones helps manage How to Watch Sports & TV content across Future’s multiple publications. He graduated from the University of Derby with First-Class Honours in Specialist Sports Journalism and previously worked at Football League World. A die-hard Shrewsbury Town fan, he regularly attends matches and also plays as a left-back in Somerset’s local football divisions.
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