How to watch Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland for FREE: TV details, live stream information and match preview

Watch Kosovo vs the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League today, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive guide to live streams and free TV coverage, from wherever you are in the world.

Having let a two-goal lead slip in Prague, a penalty shootout defeat against Czechia cost Ireland a place in the final round of the World Cup play-offs.

Attention now turns to their latest Nations League campaign, with Heimir Hallgrímsson's side travelling to Kosovo.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland for FREE

Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland will be shown for free in Ireland on RTÉ Player and in Kosovo on Klan Kosova.

Watch Kosovo vs Ireland FREE on RTE Player Every Republic of Ireland fixture will be broadcast for free in Ireland on RTE Player with this game going out on RTE2 from 7:00pm.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from Ireland or Kosovo right now – more on that below.

Watch Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland from anywhere

Away for the game? Use a VPN to access your usual streaming service abroad, subject to your broadcasters terms and conditions.

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📺 Unlocks Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland

Is Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland on TV in the UK?

Prime Video will show Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland in the UK on a pay-per-view basis.

It will set you back £2.49 for access with no Amazon account required.

Irish resident visiting the UK? Unlock your free stream of this Nations League opener with NordVPN.

How to watch Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland in the US

US-based football fans can watch Kosovo vs the Republic of Ireland on Fubo. Kick-off is at 3:45 pm ET.

Watch Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland on FuboTV A portion of the UEFA Nations League games will be shown exclusively with English commentary on Fubo in the US. You will need their Pro Plan which starts at $88.99/month although right now you can get a five-day free trial.

How to watch Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Kosovo vs the Republic of Ireland on beIN Sport Connect.

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Kosovo vs Republic of Ireland: Preview

The Republic of Ireland begin their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign on Thursday night when they travel to Pristina to face Kosovo.

Heimir Hallgrímsson's side will get their League B Group 3 campaign underway at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium, with kick-off at 7.45pm Irish time.

For Ireland, it is the start of a demanding run of four Nations League matches in just 10 days, with Sunday's meeting with Israel in Hungary followed by a home fixture against Austria and another encounter with Israel in Serbia.

But first comes Kosovo, who will be making their debut in League B after securing promotion from League C.

▶︎ Read More: Ireland shouldn't be playing Israel: opinion

The hosts earned their place at the higher level after beating Iceland 5-2 on aggregate in last year's promotion play-off, with captain and record goalscorer Vedat Muriqi scoring a hat-trick in the second leg, and he remains Kosovo's biggest threat.

The 32-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 campaign, scoring 23 La Liga goals for Mallorca before moving to Fenerbahce during the summer. He has also made a fast start to life back in Turkey, and already has six goals in his opening six games.

Ireland's defence will therefore have a major task on their hands, particularly with captain Nathan Collins ruled out of the entire Nations League window with a calf injury.

Séamus Coleman is also absent, while Evan Ferguson, Josh Cullen, Mikey Johnston and Jack Taylor are among the other notable unavailable players.

Squads

Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Max O'Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O'Brien (Everton), Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren)

Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)

Kosovo

Goalkeepers: Arijanet Murić (Sassuolo), Amir Saipi (Castellón), Visar Bekaj (KF Tirana)

Defenders: Mërgim Vojvoda (Udinese), Lumbardh Dellova (Amed SK), Ilir Krasniqi (Polissya Zhytomyr), Albian Hajdari (Hoffenheim), Ron Raçi (Hajduk Split), Leard Sadriu (FC Argeș), Dion Gallapeni (Wisła Płock)

Midfielders: Ermal Krasniqi (Amed SK), Milot Avdyli (NK Celje), Veldin Hoxha (Rubin Kazan), Vesel Demaku (SCR Altach), Erblin Osmani (Bayern Munich U19), Lindon Emërllahu (Polissya Zhytomyr), Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim), Dion Kacuri (Austria Lustenau), Donat Rrudhani (FC Sion), Muharrem Jashari (LNZ Cherkasy), Valmir Matoshi (Sturm Graz)

Attackers: Milot Rashica (Beşiktaş), Edon Zhegrova (Juventus), Fisnik Asllani (Hoffenheim), Albion Rrahmani (Venezia), Baton Zabërgja (Kharkiv), Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahçe)

FourFourTwo's prediction

Kosovo 1-1 Republic of Ireland

The ROI are missing some key stars; we think Kosovo will be a tough nut to crack on home soil.