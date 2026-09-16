Quiz! Can you name Manchester United's 50 most expensive signings ever?

How well do you know Manchester United's biggest transfers?

This FourFourTwo quiz is all about the biggest transfer fees ever forked out by one of the biggest and most powerful football clubs on the planet. There was a time when Manchester United had such clout in the transfer market that it seemed they could simply have their pick of the players. But which of them cost United the most?

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The Red Devils face competition for players from multiple rivals nowadays but they remain committed to spending huge fees when the opportunity presents itself. They even spend some of it well occasionally.

We want you to name Manchester United's 50 biggest signings ever and we're giving you a time limit of 10 minutes in which to do it.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. If you want to take on one of the biggest we've ever done, this one's for you: Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick?

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If it's another chunky one you're after, how about attempting to name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season from the inaugural 1992-93 season right up to 2026-27?

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