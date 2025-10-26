‘It could be curtains for them’ Micah Richards tips side for Premier League relegation with just EIGHT games played

Micah Richards believes one side could be resigned to relegation as early as October with another loss to their name

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Micah Richards didn't hold back in his assessment of one Premier League outfit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Micah Richards has already tipped a side for relegation from the Premier League, despite having played just eight games so far.

We’re not too far into the season, but the battle for survival is already looking intriguing, with promoted side Sunderland fighting near the top of the table.

Micah Richards condemns Wolverhampton Wanderers to relegation on one condition

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Vitor Pereira manager / head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on September 20, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Vitor Pereira needs a win against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of a Super Sunday including Wolverhampton Wanderers against Burnley, pundit Richards outlined just how crucial a win here is for the hosts.

“I actually think, if they lose today, it could be curtains for them,” the former Manchester City man predicted.

Richards knows the tell-tale signs of such a fate, having captained Aston Villa as they were relegated just under a decade ago.

He continued: “I’m only saying it this early, because I’ve been in a squad where the confidence drains.

“If you can’t beat a team that’s been promoted, then you start questioning yourself.”

The pundit knows Wolves have had a difficult summer, losing key players to bigger clubs, but feels that cannot be an excuse.

“We’ve talked about [Rayan] Ait-Nouri leaving, we’ve talked about [Matheus] Cunha leaving, they’ve still got [Jorgen] Strand Larsen. And when you watch Wolves, they’re pretty much in games, but they’ve not got the last little bit.”

Manchester United acted with haste to secure the singing of Matheus Cunha earlier this summer

Wolves lost their top Premier League scorer from last season, Matheus Cunha, to Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Richards’ prediction may seem a little premature, he might have a point.

If Wolves cannot muster up any points against a side like Burnley, you have to begin questioning where their victories will come from.

And if you speak to fans of the Midlands club, you won’t find many confidently going against his forecast.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

