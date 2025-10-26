‘It could be curtains for them’ Micah Richards tips side for Premier League relegation with just EIGHT games played

Micah Richards didn't hold back in his assessment of one Premier League outfit

Micah Richards has already tipped a side for relegation from the Premier League, despite having played just eight games so far.

We’re not too far into the season, but the battle for survival is already looking intriguing, with promoted side Sunderland fighting near the top of the table.

Fellow promotees Leeds United and Burnley have also picked up multiple wins inside their first 10 games, suggesting at least one top-tier regular could be on their way to the Championship.

Micah Richards condemns Wolverhampton Wanderers to relegation on one condition

Vitor Pereira needs a win against Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of a Super Sunday including Wolverhampton Wanderers against Burnley, pundit Richards outlined just how crucial a win here is for the hosts.

“I actually think, if they lose today, it could be curtains for them,” the former Manchester City man predicted.

"If they lose today, it could be curtains for them" Micah Richards believes Wolves' clash with Burnley could decide their Premier League fate 😮 pic.twitter.com/SNCmWN9EtdOctober 26, 2025

Richards knows the tell-tale signs of such a fate, having captained Aston Villa as they were relegated just under a decade ago.

He continued: “I’m only saying it this early, because I’ve been in a squad where the confidence drains.

“If you can’t beat a team that’s been promoted, then you start questioning yourself.”

The pundit knows Wolves have had a difficult summer, losing key players to bigger clubs, but feels that cannot be an excuse.

“We’ve talked about [Rayan] Ait-Nouri leaving, we’ve talked about [Matheus] Cunha leaving, they’ve still got [Jorgen] Strand Larsen. And when you watch Wolves, they’re pretty much in games, but they’ve not got the last little bit.”

Wolves lost their top Premier League scorer from last season, Matheus Cunha, to Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Richards’ prediction may seem a little premature, he might have a point.

If Wolves cannot muster up any points against a side like Burnley, you have to begin questioning where their victories will come from.

And if you speak to fans of the Midlands club, you won’t find many confidently going against his forecast.